Woodruff Sawyer Announces Bill Urick to Lead Northern California Employee Benefits Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Bill Urick has joined the company to lead the Northern California Employee Benefits Practice. Bringing over 35 years of Commercial and Benefits brokerage experience to the role, Bill most recently led a large Healthcare Benefits Practice in California for a division of Assured Partners and held previous leadership roles at Johnson & Higgins, Marsh and A.J. Gallagher.
As Northern California Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Bill will be responsible for the growth and profit of the Northern California Benefits Practice, developing and attracting talent, and service excellence for clients.
Urick says "I am thrilled to join the Woodruff Sawyer team - a 100 year old privately held service organization committed to its people, and its clients. I am looking forward to working with the very best people in the industry, and to continue serving our clients."
Kathy Prosser, Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader adds, "We are thrilled to have Bill's industry experience, client focus and people leadership at a time when there are big market shifts. His fresh perspective will help us move faster to set Woodruff Sawyer apart."
About Woodruff Sawyer
As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.
SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.