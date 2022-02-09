FANJOLT LAUNCHES GLOBALLY TO CONNECT FANS WITH THEIR CELEBRITY IDOLS IN SPORTS, MUSIC, AND POP CULTURE IN SUPPORT OF FAVORITE CAUSES

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanJolt , a new experiential platform creating memorable interactions between fans and a curated list of premier talent to support their favorite causes, launches today worldwide. Focused on the fan experience, the new platform, available for free at the App store and on FanJolt.com, brings direct and live interactive experiences to users with top names in sports, business, music, social media, comedy, and pop culture.

FanJolt is the only platform that offers fans the chance to get "JOLTED" for a once in a lifetime opportunity to speak directly to their favorite celebrity during live broadcasts. The new FanJolt app is designed to create direct connections with celebrities at various price points for live broadcasts, social media follows, and recorded videos, with one on one video chat requests coming soon. See a jolt in action here .

Aaron Judge, Annika Sörenstam, Antonio Esfandiari, Ashanti, Brent Rivera, Bryan Bros., Charlie Berens, Chevy Chase, Daniel Negreanu, Daymond John, Grigor Dmitrov, Jen Selter, Jerry Jeudy, Jewel, Josh Richards, Kareem Hunt, Kevin O'Leary, Leanne Morgan, Lexi Rivera, Lexi Thompson, Maria Ho, Montana Fouts, Penny Oleksiak, Rafael Nadal, Rocco DiSpirito, Sloane Stephens, Spencer Rattler, Taylor Heinicke, and Vernon Davis, as well as Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Tua Tagovailoa's Tua Foundation are among its inaugural roster. A full roster of talent can be found at FanJolt.com or on the FanJolt app available at the App store.

Philanthropy is an important part of the experience at FanJolt. Organizations supported by FanJolt include Rafa Nadal Foundation , Aaron Judge's #AllRise Foundation , Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation , Tua Tagovailoa's Tua Foundation , and Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation , with more to be identified by participating talent.

Trevor Short, Founder and CEO of FanJolt, said: "Most people dream about having a personal connection with their idols; FanJolt gives you the opportunity to make the dream a reality while being a force for good. FanJolt offers fans live connections and other ways to engage their favorite celebrities, making memorable and lasting moments that can be shared with friends and family. Charitable giving is a top priority at FanJolt and for our celebrity roster. We want to offer the FanJolt community the opportunity to support causes, foundations and charities that are important to our talent and users."

Rafael Nadal said: "I love the opportunity to directly engage with fans anywhere in the world, while providing support to charities and foundations. I am honored that I will be able to connect with fans through FanJolt, who have a shared passion for tennis and sports and I hope to impact their lives. I am excited to be part of this experience and to have the Rafa Nadal Foundation included among charities receiving support from the app. I can't wait to see how FanJolt will help and effect change with each Jolt."

Patrick Mahomes said: "I'm thrilled for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to be a part of FanJolt. FanJolt offers the global platform to educate and elevate the mission of the foundation and garner support for children's health and well-being. FanJolt has the capability to effect real change for all charities. I'm excited for what FanJolt and 15 and the Mahomies will do together."

Beginning February 15, fans can "Get Jolted And Give Back," highlighted by a series of live broadcasts of never before seen pairings of celebrity talent, with talent donating 100% of their net proceeds from broadcasts during the month of February to charities of their choice.

"Get Jolted And Give Back" special broadcasts include:

Aaron Judge and Josh Richards on February 15

and on Leanne Morgan and Charlie Berens on February 16

and on Taylor Heinicke and Spencer Rattler on February 16

and on Maria Ho and Daniel Negreanu on February 17

and on Rafael Nadal on February 18

on Jewel and Kevin O'Leary on February 23

Other "Get Jolted And Give Back" experiences include live broadcasts from the Bahamas with creators Brent Rivera, Lexi Rivera, Ben Azelart, Pierson Wodzynski, as well as upcoming events with Jen Selter, Chevy Chase, Sloane Stephens, and special guest stars.

Additionally, FanJolt will be giving away special opportunities and signed memorabilia from 21-time Grand Slam Title winner Rafael Nadal, and New York Yankee All-Star Aaron Judge, as well as a 3-night luxury vacation in Las Vegas courtesy of Mandalay Bay, among many other exclusive opportunities. Details available at FanJolt.com.

The platform will also feature "FanJolt Exclusives," special opportunities for celebrities not normally on the FanJolt roster to host one-off live broadcasts to engage their global fan-base to promote films, book launches, new music or support causes they care about.

FanJolt is available for FREE at the Apple store and provides fans with live engagement and a rare and personal connection with their favorite celebrities at varying price points.

FanJolt can be found at FanJolt.com and on social media at FanJolt on Facebook, @fanjoltlive on Twitter, and @fanjolt on Instagram!

ABOUT FANJOLT

