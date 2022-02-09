Cynerio Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Medical Device Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynerio, a leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Medical Device Security in Q1 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

Cynerio enables hospitals and healthcare facilities to reduce the vulnerability and risk of their IoT, OT and medical devices, and immediately respond to ransomware, breaches and other threats targeting them. The Cynerio Platform goes beyond healthcare IoT asset management to defend devices from active attacks from day one of implementation, while also identifying and remediating the most critical device risks in under a month.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named to the Constellation Shortlist, and a validation of our approach of prioritizing risk reduction and attack mitigation for healthcare IoT," said Leon Lerman, founder and CEO of Cynerio. "It is gratifying to see that Constellation Research considers us a next-generation platform to secure the IoT devices that hospitals and their patients depend on as they continue to weather an unprecedented wave of debilitating attacks."

"The Great Refactoring is among us. Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions. Our analysts' recent updates to The ShortList™ reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy side clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As leaders make the tough decisions in vendor selection, we hope The ShortList™ speed the decision-making process and help buyers find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Cynerio

Cynerio is the one-stop shop Healthcare IoT security platform. With solutions that cater to healthcare's every IoT need – from Enterprise IoT to OT and IoMT – we promote cross-organizational alignment and provide hospitals the control, foresight, and adaptability they require to stay cyber-secure in a constantly evolving threatscape. We empower healthcare organizations to stay compliant and proactively manage every connection on their own terms with real-time IoT attack detection and response and rapid risk reduction tools, so that they can focus on healthcare's top priority: delivering quality patient care. For more information, visit http://www.cynerio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

