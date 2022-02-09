Cynerio Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Medical Device Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cynerio, a leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Medical Device Security in Q1 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.
Cynerio enables hospitals and healthcare facilities to reduce the vulnerability and risk of their IoT, OT and medical devices, and immediately respond to ransomware, breaches and other threats targeting them. The Cynerio Platform goes beyond healthcare IoT asset management to defend devices from active attacks from day one of implementation, while also identifying and remediating the most critical device risks in under a month.
"It is a tremendous honor to be named to the Constellation Shortlist, and a validation of our approach of prioritizing risk reduction and attack mitigation for healthcare IoT," said Leon Lerman, founder and CEO of Cynerio. "It is gratifying to see that Constellation Research considers us a next-generation platform to secure the IoT devices that hospitals and their patients depend on as they continue to weather an unprecedented wave of debilitating attacks."
"The Great Refactoring is among us. Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions. Our analysts' recent updates to The ShortList™ reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy side clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As leaders make the tough decisions in vendor selection, we hope The ShortList™ speed the decision-making process and help buyers find the right partners to enable their business success."
Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.
For more information, visit Cynerio.com.
About Cynerio
Cynerio is the one-stop shop Healthcare IoT security platform. With solutions that cater to healthcare's every IoT need – from Enterprise IoT to OT and IoMT – we promote cross-organizational alignment and provide hospitals the control, foresight, and adaptability they require to stay cyber-secure in a constantly evolving threatscape. We empower healthcare organizations to stay compliant and proactively manage every connection on their own terms with real-time IoT attack detection and response and rapid risk reduction tools, so that they can focus on healthcare's top priority: delivering quality patient care. For more information, visit http://www.cynerio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.
Media Contact
Willa Hahn, ARPR on behalf of Cynerio, 855.300.8209, Willa@arpr.com
SOURCE Cynerio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.