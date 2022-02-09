Daasity Names eCommerce Software Vet Jon Pruitt as VP of Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daasity, the eCommerce analytics and data platform used by consumer product brands, recently named Jon Pruitt as Vice President of Partnerships. Pruitt will manage existing partner relationships by offering sales support, bridging technical support needs, and evangelizing Daasity partners to existing and potential customers.
Pruitt joins Daasity with 11 years of marketing technology experience both as a partnerships lead for eCommerce solutions providers and as an online merchant. In this newly created role, Pruitt will develop the company's agency, technology, platform, and VC/PE go-to-market partner strategy. Additionally, Pruitt will act as a bridge for internal technical teams to work closely with Daasity's technical leads and its integration partners.
"Today, there isn't a data partner ecosystem like you have in email, SMS, or paid media," said Dan LeBlanc, CEO of Daasity. "Data is such an integral element of every part of an eCommerce business, especially marketing. We're excited to bring Jon on the team, and with his experience, we're confident we can build a best-of-breed ecosystem."
On joining Daasity, Pruitt explained: "Outside of having an incredible team and great product, I joined Daasity because I truly believe that we have the opportunity to help transform our customers' and partners' businesses. So many brands and partners want to make data-driven decisions, but they often don't know where to start, how to gather that data, or what to make of the data once they get it. Daasity eliminates the need for brands to sift through customer data in spreadsheets and gives them the confidence to know which marketing efforts are working."
Most recently, Pruitt was Omnisend's VP of Partnerships, where he guided the email and SMS marketing automation platform to become both a Shopify Certified App and an Elite BigCommerce partner. Prior to Omnisend, Pruitt was part of the Bronto partner team that helped lead the company to an acquisition by NetSuite for $200 million dollars.
About Daasity
Daasity enables consumer product brands to make better data-driven decisions, leading to faster and more profitable growth. Daasity is the first and only data platform that centralizes a brand's data into a working data model. With Daasity, brands can easily analyze and push their data to marketing channels, so they get more from their data. Daasity's platform and all-remote team are trusted by 1,600+ innovative eCommerce brands including Manscaped, Vuori, Kopari, American Giant, and TULA Skincare. Learn how brands do more with data at https://www.daasity.com/.
Media Contact
John Forberger, Daasity, +1 2674174199, john@johnforberger.com
John Forberger, Forberger Communications
SOURCE Daasity
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.