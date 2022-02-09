Daasity Names eCommerce Software Vet Jon Pruitt as VP of Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daasity, the eCommerce analytics and data platform used by consumer product brands, recently named Jon Pruitt as Vice President of Partnerships. Pruitt will manage existing partner relationships by offering sales support, bridging technical support needs, and evangelizing Daasity partners to existing and potential customers.

Pruitt joins Daasity with 11 years of marketing technology experience both as a partnerships lead for eCommerce solutions providers and as an online merchant. In this newly created role, Pruitt will develop the company's agency, technology, platform, and VC/PE go-to-market partner strategy. Additionally, Pruitt will act as a bridge for internal technical teams to work closely with Daasity's technical leads and its integration partners.

"Today, there isn't a data partner ecosystem like you have in email, SMS, or paid media," said Dan LeBlanc, CEO of Daasity. "Data is such an integral element of every part of an eCommerce business, especially marketing. We're excited to bring Jon on the team, and with his experience, we're confident we can build a best-of-breed ecosystem."

On joining Daasity, Pruitt explained: "Outside of having an incredible team and great product, I joined Daasity because I truly believe that we have the opportunity to help transform our customers' and partners' businesses. So many brands and partners want to make data-driven decisions, but they often don't know where to start, how to gather that data, or what to make of the data once they get it. Daasity eliminates the need for brands to sift through customer data in spreadsheets and gives them the confidence to know which marketing efforts are working."

Most recently, Pruitt was Omnisend's VP of Partnerships, where he guided the email and SMS marketing automation platform to become both a Shopify Certified App and an Elite BigCommerce partner. Prior to Omnisend, Pruitt was part of the Bronto partner team that helped lead the company to an acquisition by NetSuite for $200 million dollars.

About Daasity

Daasity enables consumer product brands to make better data-driven decisions, leading to faster and more profitable growth. Daasity is the first and only data platform that centralizes a brand's data into a working data model. With Daasity, brands can easily analyze and push their data to marketing channels, so they get more from their data. Daasity's platform and all-remote team are trusted by 1,600+ innovative eCommerce brands including Manscaped, Vuori, Kopari, American Giant, and TULA Skincare. Learn how brands do more with data at https://www.daasity.com/.

