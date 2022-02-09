Professional Sports Increasing Reliance on Propane

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of large sporting events are relying on clean, dependable, and affordable propane as the go-to source for on-site energy needs. The JuiceBox, a mobile power unit from Evergreen Mobile Power, is trusted for on-site power at security check points and heating at games and events — including Sunday night pre-game football shows. Organizers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. will depend on the JuiceBox for stadium security needs during the Big Game on February 13, 2022.
"Security check points need a power source that won't fail, even in frigid temperatures," said Joe Calhoun director of business development at the Propane Education & Research Council. "Propane offers the consistent reliability needed to keep these security check points running smoothly—regardless of weather or location—while also offering enhanced safety due to lower emissions, reduced noise and limited cords. When you're paying thousands of dollars to see a championship game, who wants the thrum and haze of diesel?"
Based on analyses using the average U.S. electricity generation mix, a 100-kilowatt propane-powered generator produces up to 72 percent fewer sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions than units using grid electricity.¹ Propane is portable, available everywhere, and offers better weather reliability compared with diesel units. Diesel can clog up and not work as well in colder temperatures, whereas propane operates reliability in the cold weather—making the JuiceBox an ideal generator for sporting events during any season.
The JuiceBox's modular design enables it to produce electric power and electrical distribution to offer an all-in-one power solution—one of the reasons it's become so popular with prime-time sports events. Compact, convenient, and eco-conscious, the JuiceBox can power any application, including emergency services, telecommunications, construction, events, and more. At the Big Game in February, these units will supply power for security checkpoints throughout the arena.
Learn more about the benefits of propane at Propane.com
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
Authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1996, PERC is a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit charged with leading propane safety and training programs. With collaboration and funds from the propane industry, the organization also invests in research and innovation for propane applications in the transportation, agriculture, power, residential, and commercial construction sectors.
¹ U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Transportation and Air Quality, EPA-420-B- 16-028, "Nonroad Spark-Ignition Engines 19 Kilowatts and Below: Exhaust Emission Standards," last updated March 2016, https://nepis.epa.gov/Exe/ZyPDF.cgi?Dockey=P100OA0J.pdf (accessed August 23, 2018).
Media Contact
Jeremy Wishart
Propane Education & Research Council
202-452-8975
jeremy.wishart@propane.com
Liz Dorland
Swanson Russell
402-437-6066
lizd@swansonrussell.com
SOURCE Propane Education & Research Council
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.