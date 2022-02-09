Worldwide Chiplets Industry to 2031 - Featuring Intel, Marvell Technology and Netronome Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chiplets Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global chiplets market is published which presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global chiplets market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global chiplets market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global chiplets market.
An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global chiplets market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global chiplets market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global chiplets market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.
Key Questions Answered in this study of Chiplets Market
- What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global chiplets market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the influence of changing trends in the type segment on the global chiplets market?
- Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of chiplets in the next few years?
- Which factors would hinder the global chiplets market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies operating in the global chiplets market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Key Market Indicator
3.3. Drivers
3.3.1. Economic Drivers
3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers
3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers
3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities
3.5. Market Trends
3.5.1. Demand Side
3.5.2. Supply Side
3.6. Regulatory Framework
4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Semiconductor Industry
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis
5. Global Chiplets Market Analysis, by Application
5.1. Global Chiplets Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
5.1.1. Microprocessors (MPUs)
5.1.2. System-on-Chip (SOC) Device
5.1.3. Graphic Processing Units (GPUs)
5.1.4. Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs)
5.2. Global Chiplets Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
6. Global Chiplets Market Analysis, by End-use Industry
6.1. Global Chiplets Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031
6.1.1. Automotive Electronics
6.1.2. Consumer Electronics
6.1.3. Industrial Automation
6.1.4. Healthcare
6.1.5. Military
6.1.6. IT and Telecommunication
6.1.7. Others (Transportation, Energy & Power, etc.)
6.2. Global Chiplets Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry
7. Global Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Global Chiplets Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
7.1.1. North America
7.1.2. Europe
7.1.3. Asia Pacific
7.1.4. Rest of the World
7.2. Global Chiplets Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
8. North America Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast
9. Europe Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Asia Pacific Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Rest of the World Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Competition Assessment
12.1. Global Chiplets Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View
12.1.1. Global Chiplets Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)
12.1.2. Technological Differentiator
13. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)
13.1. Advanced Micro Devices
13.1.1. Overview
13.1.2. Product Portfolio
13.1.3. Sales Footprint
13.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.1.6. Financial Analysis
13.2. Achronix
13.2.1. Overview
13.2.2. Product Portfolio
13.2.3. Sales Footprint
13.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.2.6. Financial Analysis
13.3. Intel Corp.
13.3.1. Overview
13.3.2. Product Portfolio
13.3.3. Sales Footprint
13.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.3.6. Financial Analysis
13.4. Marvell Technology Group
13.4.1. Overview
13.4.2. Product Portfolio
13.4.3. Sales Footprint
13.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.4.6. Financial Analysis
13.5. Netronome
13.5.1. Overview
13.5.2. Product Portfolio
13.5.3. Sales Footprint
13.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.5.6. Financial Analysis
13.6. NHanced Semiconductors, Inc.
13.6.1. Overview
13.6.2. Product Portfolio
13.6.3. Sales Footprint
13.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.6.6. Financial Analysis
13.7. NXP Semiconductors
13.7.1. Overview
13.7.2. Product Portfolio
13.7.3. Sales Footprint
13.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.7.6. Financial Analysis
13.8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
13.8.1. Overview
13.8.2. Product Portfolio
13.8.3. Sales Footprint
13.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.8.6. Financial Analysis
13.9. Xilinx
13.9.1. Overview
13.9.2. Product Portfolio
13.9.3. Sales Footprint
13.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.9.6. Financial Analysis
13.10. zGlue Inc.
13.10.1. Overview
13.10.2. Product Portfolio
13.10.3. Sales Footprint
13.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
13.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
13.10.6. Financial Analysis
14. Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0xn7h
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.