Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose dividend of 1.26 euros per share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

AUBAGNE, France, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at today's meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) on March 29, 2022, to pay a dividend of 1.26 euros per share for fiscal 2021, up from 0.68 euros per share a year earlier. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be €116.1 million.
As the terms of some members on the Board of Directors will expire at the end of this year's AGM, the board also decided on its candidate proposals to be submitted to the AGM for election of these shareholder representatives. The following members have been proposed for renewal of their three-year terms on the Board of Directors: Mrs. Pascale Boissel, Mr. René Fáber, Mr. Lothar Kappich, Mr. Joachim Kreuzburg, and Mr. Henri Riey.
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the legally binding version.
Financial calendar
February 17, 2022: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report
March 29, 2022: Annual Shareholders' Meeting
April 20, 2022: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2022)
July 21, 2022: Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2022)
October 19, 2022: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2022)
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros according to preliminary figures.
