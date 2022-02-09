OLI Insurance Services announces company rebrand to Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organization formerly known as OLI Insurance Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, announced today the rebrand to Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. Founded in Northern California and with several California offices, Heffernan Network has expanded nationally through strategic hires and acquisitions.
The company operates under two different strategies: access and perpetuation. As a boutique market access partner, Heffernan Network provides robust carrier access to top national carrier appointments, leverages top tier commissions and contingency structures, and offers innovative technology solutions and back office support to enable an independent agency owner to grow strategically. The flexible, modern acquisition strategy offers independent agencies a perpetuation solution that maintains the integrity and legacy of the existing brand, staff, and customers, while offering a deeper bench of resources usually reserved for only top, national agencies such as Heffernan Insurance Brokers.
"We are excited to announce this rebrand which comes in conjunction with our 5-year anniversary," said John Prichard, Jr., President of Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers. "Our access partnerships and subsidiary agencies highly value the association with Heffernan Insurance Brokers, so it was a natural fit to rebrand and more clearly represent our relationship with Heffernan. Heffernan Network is growing quickly and we are excited for what's to come in 2022."
As part of the next phase of Heffernan Network's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held, independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more about the market access partnership, please contact Steve Williams, Director of Business Development at 415-808-1300 or stevew@heffnetwork.com. For any inquires pertaining to perpetuation or acquisition, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.
About Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers
Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers, formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, Heffernan Network also offers an exit strategy solution.
For more information, visit www.heffnetwork.com
License #0L59890
SOURCE Heffernan Network Insurance Brokers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.