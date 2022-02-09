Paul L. Berenbaum, MD, FACP, FACG, FAGA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul L. Berenbaum, MD, FACP, FACG, FAGA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Gastroenterologist for his work in the Gastroenterology field.

Dr. Berenbaum's expertise is in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, which he has been practicing for over 25 years. He loves helping patients from the greater Philadelphia area at his private practice at 261 Old York Road in Jenkintown, PA.



To achieve his career in medicine, he first attended Brooklyn College, City University of New York in Brooklyn, NY, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree through an accelerated three year program. He then earned his Medical degree at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, VA, in 1972. Next, he completed a residency and internship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. Seeking more advanced training, he then pursued a postdoctoral Fellowship in Gastroenterology at Yale - New Haven Hospital.



His specializations include digestive tract issues. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a non-profit group led by physicians to determine standards for exceptional care in Internal Medicine.



In his daily work, Dr. Berenbaum treats patients with digestive disorders. He evaluates, diagnoses, and treats issues of the esophagus, stomach, small intestines, colon, liver, pancreas, and biliary system. While he specializes in esophagus, stomach, and colon diseases, Dr. Berenbaum is an expert in the field of gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis B and C, GI therapeutics, and diagnostic endoscopy. In order to best serve his community, he is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Hahnemann University Hospital, Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health, and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Alongside his role as a physician, Dr. Berenbaum serves as a Clinical Associate Professor at Drexel University College of Medicine. He is a published author in the fields of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Dr. Berenbaum has presented countless medical lectures and public speaking events, and has been a valued contributor to multiple leading studies.



To remain up-to-date in the Gastroenterology field, Dr. Berenbaum is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology (FACG), and a Fellow of the American Gastroenterological Association (FAGA). In addition, he is a member of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology, the Delaware Valley Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society. Awards for his acclaimed medical skills include a featured article on Issuewire.com.



On a personal note, Dr. Berenbaum speaks multiple languages, including English, Yiddish, French, Spanish, and Hebrew. He donates to and supports the American Cancer Society and the Hematology Association. Dr. Berenbaum enjoys reading and spending quality time with his family. He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife Cathy, and daughters Kimberly, Lauren, and Morgan.



