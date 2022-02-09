MVP VIBE FEST Bridges Gap Between Athletics and Cybersecurity

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by MVP Track and Field , in cooperation with US Cyber Games™ , a PlayCyber by Katzcy program that blends athletics with cybersecurity games, the MVP VIBE FEST taking place February 19–20, 2022, at the Gately Park Track and Field Center in Chicago, IL, will bridge the gap between athletics and technology education by attracting some of the most talented athletes and exposing them to the world of cybersecurity and cyber sports.

MVP VIBE FEST is set to attract thousands of the best athletes in the nation from Olympic gold medalists to nationally ranked high schoolers. Confirmed Olympians attending include Tori Franklin, Thea LaFond, Kayla White, Cambria Sturgis, and Aaliyah Abrahams.

"We need to energize the track and field community and use it as a platform to open doors. Our unique meet format and partnership with the US Cyber Games allows us to do just that," states Maurice Hutton, USATF Region 3 Coordinator | VA Youth Chair.

MVP VIBE FEST brings a digital twist to traditional track meets that seeks to introduce cybersecurity and data analytics careers to high-performing track and field athletes, coaches, and fans. Athletes offer unique characteristics that will serve strongly in roles of security analysts, penetration testers, and digital forensics investigators. During the event, a virtual Cyber Game, hosted by the US Cyber Range and administered by PlayCyber, will be open for play starting Friday, February 18, and a special in-person game will be held onsite Saturday, February 19 only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

"Data analytics drives today's track and field—from heart rate to speed. As the best in the nation, these highly competitive athletes exhibit a strong work ethic, a positive competitive outlook, and a high-performance mindset that makes them ideal for tomorrow's cybersecurity workforce," states Jessica Gulick, US Cyber Games Commissioner and CEO of Katzcy.

Sponsors of the event include MVP League, US Cyber Games, U.S. Cyber Range, Data Science Camps, ASM Global, Chicago Park District, SANS, and Tech For Troops. Sponsorship, advertising, and exhibiting opportunities are available .

About MVP League

The mission of the MVP League is to develop track and field and road running athletes of all levels from elementary age to pro athletes. Through athletics, we provide positive images and opportunities to demonstrate that we can achieve all we desire in life and sports through hard work, dedication, and a competitive spirit.

About US Cyber Games

The US Cyber Games™ was founded by Katzcy, in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The program ran from April to October 2021 and consisted of the US Cyber Open, the US Cyber Combine Invitational, and the selection of the first-ever US Cyber Team™ to represent the United States at the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) to be held in Athens, Greece, June 14–17, 2022.

