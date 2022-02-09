Lisa Rawlins Named Senior Vice President of The Garner Group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Garner Group is proud to announce and welcome Lisa Rawlins as Senior Vice President.

"I am thrilled to bring Lisa to the Garner Group team," said Michael Garner, CEO of The Garner Group. "Our strong, mutually respected relationship dates back in crafting groundbreaking health policy legislation in 2003, while we were colleagues in the Florida House of Representatives. Lisa's long list of cutting edge accomplishments within the healthcare industry and her professional skill set will augment the talent of the team, bringing much success to the clients we serve."

As Senior Vice President of the Garner Group, Lisa will serve in developing and implementing advocacy/engagement strategies and public policy changes to promote the interest of clients of The Garner Group, while advocating and lobbying for specific political and/or policy decisions on behalf of The Garner Group clients.

Lisa joins The Garner Group with more than 30 years as an accomplished leader, bringing a unique skill set of connecting the dots of the nation's complex healthcare ecosystem: from drafting policy, executing regulatory strategy, to operationalizing health system redesign. Her experience includes hospital administration to developing and launching breakthrough healthcare technology platforms with a consistent focus on transparency, data analytics, and population health.

Her health care consulting services includes working with internationally based health information technology companies, to the Bipartisan Policy Center in DC. In her former role as Vice President of Population Health Informatics for the nations third largest non-for-profit health care system, Providence St Joseph Health, Lisa led the development of a population health care management platform, designing algorithms addressing a patient's SDOH needs relating to their clinical profile, while assisting in creating the health systems first Population Health Division.

Lisa led the federal efforts in the south Florida health care community in assisting the adoption of electronic health records in the private physician community, as the former Executive director of the South Florida Regional Extension Center. At the state level, after crafting a comprehensive health care reform bill in the state of Florida, Lisa was recruited to lead and execute many of the breakthrough provision of the 2003 Affordable Health Care Act for Floridian's at Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration. Lisa launched the state's first healthcare transparency initiative: floridahealthfinder.gov and myfloridarx.com. Lisa's accomplishment placed Florida as the first state to publish hospital outcomes using the AHRQ PSI and IQI measure, and CAHPS measures. At this time, Lisa co-developed 3M's data analytics tool known as Potential Preventable Readmissions. Simultaneously, Lisa served as the Executive Director for the first state-wide HIE Advisory Board created by Governor Jeb Bush in 2004 in anticipation of the formation of the Office of National Coordination for Health Information Technology.

While creating the Florida Office of Health Information Technology under the Florida Center for Health Information and Policy Analysis, a division of Florida's AHCA, Lisa was responsible for the State's health information exchange initiatives, including securing funding, monitoring the grants program aimed to facilitate HIE. Notably, Lisa lead Florida's Health Information Security and Privacy Project (HISPC), documenting the privacy and security regulations that created barriers to HIE and working with key stakeholders and experts to develop national and state solutions. This nationally funded effort through the National Governors Association lead to the federal privacy regulatory changes known as HITECH. While at AHCA, Lisa created the agency's HIECC and the Legal Working group to support the state's HIE efforts.

As Senior Legislative Analyst for the Florida House of Representatives Health Care Committee, Lisa planned, executed and facilitated one of the first and only bicameral Health Policy Summits for the Florida Senate and House of Representatives in collaboration with AHRQ and Academy Health.

Lisa's leadership accomplishments include serving on several State and National committees including a former member of the National Quality Forum's 2007 Additional Hospital Quality Measurement Workgroup and the CCHIT HIE workgroup.

ABOUT THE GARNER GROUP

The Garner Group is a consulting and lobbying firm that uniquely specializes in direct advocacy on health policy issues in the political and regulatory environment. The Garner Group was founded in 2020. Michael Garner and George Kitchens, long-time friends and professional partners, came together to bring a combination of their healthcare policy experience, clinical expertise, and advocacy strategies to provide clients with a unique resource for their government relations needs. For more information on the Tallahassee-based consulting firm, visit http://www.thegarner.group.

