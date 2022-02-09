Shannon Riley Named CEO Of Ambipar Response United States

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian multinational Ambipar Response (AMBP3.SA), one of the world's leading environmental management and emergency response organizations, has named Birmingham's Shannon Riley as CEO of its United States operations. In her new role, she'll manage the ongoing operations of Ambipar Response's 16 United States locations. Ambipar is continuing to grow its footprint throughout this region and Shannon will facilitate the integration of the current companies — as well as any future additions.
Riley founded Birmingham's One Stop Environmental in 1999, and built it into the Southeast's largest woman-owned full service environmental company, before selling to Ambipar in late 2020. She remained with the company after the sale, serving as President of the Southeast. Riley was offered the position of CEO United States in early January — and officially took office on the 25th of last month.
"Ambipar Response has done an extraordinary job of consistently acquiring talented, high-quality and like-minded companies in the US," says Riley. "I am excited to lead this group as we become part of the Ambipar Response culture and bring service and quality to the United States at a level previously unseen in our industry. I am optimistic that our continued expansion will offer our customers even greater advantages."
Riley offers Ambipar Response a strong combination of successful management experience and subject-matter expertise — with an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Furman University and a Masters of Chemistry from the University of Alabama. Her work experience ranges from Chemist at Los Alamos National Labs to serving as Chemist for emergency response HazMat disasters. She has also earned many businesses accolades along the way, consistently ranking in the ICIC 100 and Inc 5000 for fastest growing companies. She was previously named the Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of The Year and the Gold STEVIE Female Executive of the Year.
About Ambipar Group
Present in 18 countries, with 300 bases and 12K+ employees, Ambipar Group is a leader in the environmental management market. The company offers sustainable solutions for environmental protection, transport, logistics, distribution, training, management and support for crises and emergencies. Each Ambipar sector is led by a highly qualified team, specialized in environmental services, and has the experience to address today's challenges efficiently and establish lasting partnerships.
For more information visit: www.ambipar.com
Contact:
Francis Hare
205-873-1105 | hare@harebrains.com
SOURCE Ambipar
