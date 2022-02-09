ANN SACKS® TILE & STONE, INC. RECEIVES WORLD VISION CRYSTAL VISION 2022 AWARD

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of tile and stone, received the World Vision Crystal Vision 2022 Award. This year's award recipient was announced at a special breakfast event on Wednesday, February 9, at the Rosen Centre Hotel, Orlando, FL.

Timed to coincide with the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2022, the Crystal Vision Awards Breakfast brings awareness to World Vision's mission and celebrates partners who have donated much-needed building supplies to help struggling families build -- or rebuild -- a better life. World Vision serves nearly 4.1 million people in the U.S. and works with over 2,300 local nonprofit partners. Globally, World Vision works in nearly 100 countries, providing relief to vulnerable children and families who have fallen victim to natural disasters, have become refugees, or have found themselves internally displaced.

"For over 20 years The Storehouse of World Vision, through the generosity of our building material donors, has aided countless families across the United States and world-wide," said Larry Noble, national director, Corporate Engagement, World Vision. "Building material donations help to provide clean, safe, housing to those who otherwise would not be able to improve their conditions. From urban areas such as Chicago and the Bronx, to the rural areas of Appalachia, to First Nations peoples, building materials are integral to the work of lifting families from poverty. In times of natural disasters, these same donations allow entire communities to rebuild and recover. We are proud that Kohler and the Kohler family of companies has been at our side, providing these much-needed products for over 20 years, and we are pleased to recognize ANN SACKS for their significant contributions in 2021."

Kohler Co., parent company of ANN SACKS, has been sponsoring this worthwhile humanitarian program since its beginning, and has received the Crystal Vision Award in 2001, 2011, and 2012. This is the first time ANN SACKS has received the award.

"It is a great honor to be this year's recipient of the Crystal Vision award from the World Vision organization," said Bonnie Choruby, president, ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc. "To have the opportunity to support such a worthwhile cause and give back to the community by providing tile that will one day help contribute to a family's comfort, shelter, and a sense of wellbeing is humbling. We are proud to be a part of the Kohler family and play a role in supporting this remarkable program and Kohler Co.'s longstanding support of the World Vision Warehouse efforts."

Each year World Vision takes this time to celebrate and honor the donors who share in the mission of The Storehouse – helping communities nationwide build foundations for a stronger future. It is the support and strong relationships with building material manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers that makes the mission possible. Corporations donate supplies to help families in the U.S. refurbish and rebuild in the wake of financial crises and natural disasters.

As a proud member of the KOHLER® family of brands, ANN SACKS® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since ANN SACKS' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 18 ANN SACKS showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, ANN SACKS offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by ANN SACKS in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, ANN SACKS brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

