Mark Curcio Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Vehicle Acquisition Network

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Mark Curcio has been appointed as the company's Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Curcio will be working closely with the executive team to ensure the company meets performance expectations and nurtures the company culture.
"I'm very excited about this change because Mark embodies and exercises the company's core values of Respect, Innovation, and Leadership," Tom Gregg, Founder, and CEO of Vehicle Acquisition Network. "Having the opportunity to work with Mark for the past four years, I've seen first-hand his growth as a person and his impact on our entire team."
"One of the goals for the company was that we create an awesome culture," said Mr. Curcio. "I consider myself one of the guardians of our culture. When we're happy, and we're communicating, and we're empathetic with each other, we're going to produce better results and elevate each other because we're passionate about what we're doing."
Curcio started with VAN in 2017 as the Director of Learning and Development, where he developed training for proactively engaging private party sellers through the utilization of the VAN software system. He quickly moved into his next role as Director of Operations and led dealership onboarding and training activities in North America.
In addition to his previous roles within VAN, Curcio brings over 25 years of experience building and scaling companies, including Ford, Navistar, BMW, and MSX international.
About VAN: Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) offers an alternative, affordable solution for dealers sourcing private party vehicles by identifying sellers and developing new relationships with untapped consumers in their market
