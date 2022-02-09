Voice Control Features in the New 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

KINGSTON, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volkswagen enthusiasts who are tech-savvy can now rejoice at this great news. The car brand has introduced a new voice control feature in its latest vehicle model, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI. This feature is much more advanced in utility than its predecessors. With the new Volkswagen Car-Net® enhancement, drivers can control numerous vehicle functions through a mobile app. This app is customizable.
Some of the list of features included in this enhancement are Family Guardian Alerts, Remote Commands, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, Parking Info and more. All the voice control features included in the Volkswagen Car-Net® suite are user-friendly. They can be easily understood and followed. Customers who love minimal use of hands and enjoy a lot of voice-controlled tech in their vehicles must explore the new 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Please visit the vwofkingston.net website to learn about the deals and services offered by the Volkswagen dealership. For detailed information on the voice control and other tech features of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI, kindly visit the dealership at Volkswagen of Kingston 1249 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 1240 or contact them by phone at 855-434-6487.
Media Contact
Chris Vitellaro, Volkswagen of Kingston, 845-336-6600, chris@vwofkingston.net
SOURCE Volkswagen of Kingston
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.