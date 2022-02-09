BizVibe's Turkey Production Company Analysis Highlights Key Insights in the Area of Key Industry Trends and Challenges, Risk of Doing Business, Geographic Relevance, and Category Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis from BizVibe, a leading company insights platform, provides detailed insights for a range of turkey production companies and hundreds of poultry and egg production companies worldwide. BizVibe's turkey production company insights highlight the strong influence that the adoption of digital technologies is expected to have in the coming years for market participants.
Key Industry Trend – Adoption of Digital Technologies
There are many types of technologies that are being adopted to make turkey production more efficient, with different levels of complexity and cost. Demand for turkey products is high, particularly in the US, but competition is rising and businesses are looking for ways to get ahead.
The Internet of Things (IoT) can bring together a variety of technologies for monitoring and caring for flocks. Sensors, for example, can track environmental indicators such as temperature, humidity, CO2, and more, allowing for precise adjustments and early warning for any issues. They are also relatively low-cost and easy to implement. Robotics are also being used in processing plants to maximize yields, and can also perform some of the repetitive but necessary tasks involved in raising turkeys.
There are other technologies that could be adapted for turkey production as well: AI and machine learning can be used to monitor bird health and comfort, as well as to estimate production yields. Virtual reality can be used to benefit workers, allowing for safe training for processing jobs as well as for field work. There are many applications for these technologies, either already in use or that have the potential to benefit turkey production companies.
Trend Geographic Relevance – High Relevance in Asia-Pacific and North America
Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest segment of the global poultry production market and is showing the fastest growth, but North America is a key market for turkey in particular. Both regions benefit significantly from improved technology and contain many tech giants that are constantly developing more advanced and affordable products.
