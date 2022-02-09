Cellcom Israel Ltd. to Terminate Registration and SEC Reporting Obligations

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (the "Company") CEL hereby announces that it intends to terminate the registration of its Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, and its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For this purpose, the Company intends to file with the SEC a certification under Form 15F today (February 9, 2022). Upon such filing, the Company's reporting obligations with the SEC will be suspended immediately. The termination of the Company's registration and reporting obligations is expected to become effective no later than 90 days after such filing if there are no objections from the SEC.
The Company will continue to publish reports it posts on the Israeli Securities Authority's site (Magna) on its website (http://investors.cellcom.co.il), in the English language, in accordance with Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Exchange Act.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.
