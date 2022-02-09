"Without a vision, the people perish"

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT
Press conference for campaign of Danielle Keys Bess, Candidate for Texas State Representative - District 147
WHEN
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.
WHERE
Rutherford B. H. Yates Museum, 1314 Andrews Street, Houston, TX 77019
WHO
Danielle Keys Bess, Candidate, Texas House District 147
Rev. Terry Anderson, Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. L.L. Atkins, Progressive New Hope Baptist Church
Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
Rev. Reginald Devaughn, Silverlake Church
Rev. Warren Haggray, Liberty Baptist Church
Rev. Elmo Johnson, Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
Sharone Mayberry, Mayberry Homes, Inc.
Rev. James Nash, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Leslie Smith, Community Leader
The Black Women of Greater Houston PAC
Gerald Womack, Womack Development, Inc.
J. Andell, Partner, Hansen Partners
Dan Cantu, Owner, Cantu Mortgage
Michael Halpin, Former Deputy Director, 18th Congressional District
Cindy Clifford, Business Owner
WHY
With more than 20 years of experience in community activism, community development, and government relations, Danielle Keys Bess rolls out her strategic plan to bring key solutions for sustainable living, public safety, and economic equity through community collaboration and advocacy for the needs of her neighbors in the diverse and historic District 147. With more than 350 earned endorsements, Danielle is moving from grassroots to the front lines in a fight to preserve the district's historical legacy.
MEDIA CONTACT
Staci Keys
Phone: 281-414-8153 | email: staci@bessforhouston.com
Website - https://www.bessforhouston.com/
SOURCE Danielle Keys Bess Campaign
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.