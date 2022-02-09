Insights on the Quantum Computing Global Market to 2031 - by Component, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Computing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global quantum computing market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the quantum computing market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the quantum computing market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the quantum computing market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the quantum computing market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the quantum computing market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the quantum computing market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the quantum computing market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Quantum Computing Market

The report provides detailed information about the quantum computing market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the quantum computing market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for quantum computing?

Which factors will induce a change in demand for quantum computing during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the quantum computing market?

How will COVID-19 impact the quantum computing market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the quantum computing market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the quantum computing market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the quantum computing market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the quantum computing market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the quantum computing market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary - Global Quantum Computing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Quantum Computing Market

4.4.2. End use Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By Application

4.5.3. By End-use Industry

4.6. Market Outlook



5. Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Quantum Computing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Hardware (Systems)

6.3.2. Software

6.3.3. Services

6.3.3.1. Training & Consulting

6.3.3.2. Integration & Implementation

6.3.3.3. Support & Maintenance



7. Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis, by Application

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Quantum Computing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Optimization

7.3.2. Machine Learning

7.3.3. Material Simulation



8. Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

8.1. Key Segment Analysis

8.2. Quantum Computing Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2018 - 2031

8.2.1. Aerospace & Defense

8.2.2. Automotive

8.2.3. BFSI

8.2.4. Healthcare

8.2.5. Chemicals

8.2.6. Manufacturing

8.2.7. Energy & Power

8.2.8. Others



9. Global Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region



10. North America Quantum Computing Market Analysis

11. Europe Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecast

12. APAC Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Quantum Computing Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. 1qb Information Technologies, Inc.

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Geographical Footprint

16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.2. Accenture

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Geographical Footprint

16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.3. Atos SE

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Geographical Footprint

16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.4. Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Geographical Footprint

16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.5. D-Wave Systems, Inc.

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Geographical Footprint

16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.6. Fujitsu

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Geographical Footprint

16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Geographical Footprint

16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.8. Hitachi Ltd.

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Geographical Footprint

16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.9. Honeywell, Inc.

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Geographical Footprint

16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.10. IBM Corporation

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Geographical Footprint

16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.11. Intel Corporation

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Product Portfolio

16.11.3. Geographical Footprint

16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.12. Magiq Technologies Inc.

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Product Portfolio

16.12.3. Geographical Footprint

16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.13. QC Ware Corp.

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Product Portfolio

16.13.3. Geographical Footprint

16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.14. Quantum Circuits, Inc.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Product Portfolio

16.14.3. Geographical Footprint

16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.15. Qxbranch, LLC

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Product Portfolio

16.15.3. Geographical Footprint

16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.16. Google Research

16.16.1. Business Overview

16.16.2. Product Portfolio

16.16.3. Geographical Footprint

16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.17. Rigetti Computing

16.17.1. Business Overview

16.17.2. Product Portfolio

16.17.3. Geographical Footprint

16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.18. River Lane Research

16.18.1. Business Overview

16.18.2. Product Portfolio

16.18.3. Geographical Footprint

16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.19. Station Q - Microsoft Corporation

16.19.1. Business Overview

16.19.2. Product Portfolio

16.19.3. Geographical Footprint

16.19.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.20. Toshiba Corporation

16.20.1. Business Overview

16.20.2. Product Portfolio

16.20.3. Geographical Footprint

16.20.4. Revenue and Strategy



17. Key Takeaways



