Gary Fly Appointed CEO of The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Brooks Group announced that its board of directors has appointed Gary Fly as chief executive officer.
In his new role as CEO of The Brooks Group, Fly will apply his keen business insights and energetic management style while extending the success and legacy established by William T. Brooks and his sons, Will and Jeb, honed during the company's rich, 40-plus-year legacy.
After shepherding The Brooks Group through the post-COVID-19 "Next Normal," Fly will now focus on the continued refinement of the company's mission, with an emphasis on embracing the shifting landscape, new product development, and consultative services.
Gary has held previous executive level positions, including the SVP of Operations for Waffle House, and the CEO of a large multi-unit franchise organization. Additionally, Gary built a successful consulting practice, with a specialization on revenue growth for businesses earning between $15 million and $50 million.
Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is an award-winning B2B sales training company focused on bringing practical, straightforward solutions to your sales force selection and training challenges.
The Brooks Group provides a suite of proven sales and sales management development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class sales hiring assessments.
SOURCE The Brooks Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.