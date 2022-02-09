Investor Alert: Hashminer.io

Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by Hashminer.io.
Investors have recently contacted IIROC asking about companies that claim to require account insurance through regulatory bodies like IIROC, including companies doing business as Hashminer.io or possibly as SaveFunds-Trading.com.
IIROC-regulated investment firms and individuals must meet our high standards and deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with Canadian investors. We urge Canadian investors to exercise caution when dealing with non IIROC-regulated firms.
IIROC also does not play a role in providing insurance or approving withdrawals from investor accounts. Any company asking for payment or to increase the amount on deposit with them before approving a withdrawal is likely fraudulent. Learn more about red flags with IIROC's Tips to Spot and Prevent Fraud.
Certain crypto assets have generated a lot of hype. All investors must be informed and ask themselves important questions before purchasing higher-risk investment products that do not trade on stock exchanges.
Canadian investors should always confirm investment firms are registered with IIROC or with the CSA.
Investors can also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with IIROC by checking the free AdvisorReport.
About IIROC:
IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 31,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.