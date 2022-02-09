Cerebral Palsy Market to register a growth of USD 961.91 million at a CAGR of 5.45%| Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cerebral palsy market is estimated to grow by USD 961.91 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%.

Our research report on the " Cerebral Palsy market - Forecast and Analysis Report " covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The cerebral palsy market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The cerebral palsy market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Acorda Therapeutics Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Vendors compete based on factors such as operational cost, innovation, price, and product quality. Companies are also focusing on achieving a competitive edge by accomplishing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in the end-use industries.

Some of the key market vendors are:

AbbVie Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GW PharmaceuticalsÂ Plc

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Product News and Vendor insights

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. - The company manufactures a chemical that has a compound with the chemical name of aminopyridine and the molecule is one of the three isomeric amines of pyridine.

The company manufactures a chemical that has a compound with the chemical name of aminopyridine and the molecule is one of the three isomeric amines of pyridine. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company manufactures essential drugs for serious diseases like cancer and others like viral infections, metabolic and central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory diseases.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The cerebral palsy market will be driven by factors such as growth in the incidence of cerebral palsy. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the cerebral palsy market during the forecast period.

Cerebral Palsy market trend

Advanced therapeutic modalities

The presence of advanced therapeutic modalities for cerebral palsy is one of the key trends driving the cerebral palsy market share growth. Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, recreational therapy, surgery, and medications are conventional treatment options for cerebral palsy. Some of the technological advances such as FES, virtual reality, stem cell therapy, and robotics for the treatment of cerebral palsy have been introduced into the market while some are into the later stage of development or trial stage. For instance, FES has been in use for many years, it involves the stimulation of muscles using electrical impulses for the improvement of movements in patients. Thus, the availability of multiple treatment and disease management options are estimated to drive the global cerebral palsy market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

North America holds the leading position with 39% of the global cerebral palsy market share growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for cerebral palsy in North America. The high dependency of patients on drugs for the treatment of cerebral palsy symptoms in the US is expected to drive the cerebral palsy market share during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the cerebral palsy market.

Related Reports:-

Stroke Therapeutics Market - The stroke therapeutics market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.54 billion between 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Phenylketonuria Treatment Market - The phenylketonuria treatment market size has the potential to grow by USD 481.45 million between 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Cerebral Palsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 961.91 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GW PharmaceuticalsÂ Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerebral-palsy-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-961-91-million-at-a-cagr-of-5-45-acorda-therapeutics-inc-and-f-hoffmann-la-roche-ltd-are-the-key-vendors-technavio-301476487.html

SOURCE Technavio