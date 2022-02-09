23.51% CAGR in Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC | Increasing Investments in the Logistics and Warehousing Segment to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional service mobile robots market in APAC is set to grow by USD 1.51 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 23.51% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Find out additional information about professional service mobile robots market in APAC. Read Free Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
- Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC size
- Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC trends
- Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC industry analysis
The professional service mobile robots market in APAC is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
By end-user, the professional service mobile robots market in APAC has been segmented into logistics and warehousing, agriculture and mining, medical and healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others. The logistics and warehousing segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Professional service mobile robots are primarily used in warehouses for moving goods within the warehouse or logistics facilities.
Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Geographical Analysis
By geography, the professional service mobile robots market in APAC has been segmented into China, South Korea (Republic Of Korea), Japan, Singapore, and Rest Of APAC. China will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the market in the country are government initiatives undertaken in areas such as automation and robotics and the growing penetration of IoT in commercial and industrial sectors.
To know more about the contribution of each segment of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC, View Our Free Sample Report Now
Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC include Aethon Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, MIDEA GROUP, New Kinpo Group, OMRON Corp., Savioke Inc., SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., and Teradyne Inc.
The increasing investments in logistics and warehousing segment, expanding aging population and rising labor shortage in APAC, and high efficiency and safety of the workforce will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as technical challenges is may threaten the growth of the market.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist professional service mobile robots market growth in APAC during the next five years
- Estimation of the professional service mobile robots market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the professional service mobile robots market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional service mobile robots market vendors in APAC
Related Reports:
Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Laser PCB Drilling Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Professional Service Mobile Robots Market In APAC Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.51%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.51 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.45
Regional analysis
China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, Singapore, and Rest of APAC
Performing market contribution
China at 37%
Key consumer countries
China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Singapore
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aethon Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, MIDEA GROUP, New Kinpo Group, OMRON Corp., Savioke Inc., SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., and Teradyne Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Download Latest Free Sample Report for more valuable insights into the professional service mobile robots market in APAC
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.