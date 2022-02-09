ILOE STUDIOS Returns to Chicago

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Events, a leader in fashion apparel trade shows, announces its signature event, ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago, returns from hiatus March 27 – 29, 2022. The newly reimagined trade show combines its premier boutique experience with best-in-class client service and an all-new suite of offerings for brands and their retail customers alike.

ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago is a fully curated event featuring an unrivaled collection of better women's contemporary apparel, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The trade show experience is marked by its purpose-driven, easily navigable layout which is designed to maximize brand discovery and collaborative relationship building. Exhibitors and attendees enjoy a refined ambiance and amenities such as convenient and cost-effective hotel access, complimentary lunch and snacks, and cocktails in the custom lounge.

"We are thrilled to return to Chicago, where we got our start and where we will continue to build the best and most successful fashion trade show events as part of our ongoing commitment to the industry," said Jeffrey Zuckerman, chief executive officer of Main Street Events, which will host ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago and ILOE STUDIOS – Las Vegas in 2022. "Along with the return of our event, we are also pleased to share a new strategic alliance with the Accessories Council that will further expand our reach and better support the accessories market as we look toward the future."

"The Accessories Council is excited to be a part of ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago, and to deepen our relationship with the team at Main Street Events," said Karen Giberson, president and CEO of the Accessories Council. "Our goal is to serve as the voice of the industry, a mission that is undoubtedly enhanced by our new strategic alliance with Main Street Events' ILOE Studios."

With this alliance, ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago will offer new experiences for attendees to network, preview upcoming designs and trends, drive sales and deliver an incomparable return on investment for the brands and retailers they represent. Inside ILOE STUDIOS' exclusive Studio A, attendees will discover brands specially selected to accelerate through a unique incubator program. There will also be a dedicated Accessories Council lounge space offering council members and accessories brands more visibility within the show.

ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago will be held March 27 – 29, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Exhibitor applications are now available online at www.iloestudios.com/chicago. To learn more about Main Street Events and its direct-to-consumer fashion events and industry trade shows, please visit www.mainstevents.com.

