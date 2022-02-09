Mill Steel Co. Certified as Exceptional Women's Business Enterprise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is proud to announce its national certification as an Exceptional Women's Business Enterprise (EWBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The company is among the top 2% largest WBE's in the U.S.
"We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer service and meet the needs of modern steel buyers. This certification allows us to help businesses achieve their supplier diversity goals and aligns with our commitment to fostering diversity," said Mill Steel CEO, Pam Heglund.
WBENC is the largest certifier of women's business enterprises in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs. Its rigorous certification process includes an in-depth review and site inspection of the business seeking accreditation. It is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% woman owned, operated and controlled.
Corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs by including women-owned businesses among their suppliers. Mill Steel looks forward to growing its relationship with likeminded businesses.
About Mill Steel Co.:
Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.
SOURCE Mill Steel Co.
