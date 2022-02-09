2022 SME Education Foundation Board Officers and Directors Take Office

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME Education Foundation 2022 Board of Directors have taken office. The governing body of the Foundation, the board is comprised of leaders from industry, academia as well as community leaders.

"Our officers and directors bring the highest level of professional accomplishment and leadership to the Foundation," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "This Foundation board, with robust experience and diverse backgrounds, will be essential in furthering our mission to inspire, prepare and support young people in manufacturing and engineering fields."

2022 SME Education Foundation Officers:

President — John Miller, Senior Vice President, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Vice President — Frank W. Ervin III, Group Vice President, Piston Group LLC (retired); President, Ervin Policy Group LLC

Secretary/Treasurer — Andrew M. "Andy" Jones, Portfolio Manager, Seizert Capital Partners

2022 SME Education Foundation Directors:

Erica Bell, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary, Mobex Global

Adam Claytor, CEO and President, Coltrane Logistics

Valerie I. Freeman, Manufacturing and Robotics Teacher, Washington Park High School

Kimberly Green, Executive Director, Advance CTE

Joe Kann, Vice President, Global Business Development, Rockwell Automation (retired); President, Cobble Creek Solutions

Robby Komljenovic, Chairman and CEO, Acieta

Arthur F. McClellan Jr., Director of Supplier Diversity and Development, Lear Corporation

Mark Michalski, Chief Operations Systems Officer - Global Operations, MKS Instruments (retired)

Chris Rake, Vice President of Programs, FIRST

Kyle Riegel, Field Sales Engineer, Schunk Carbon Technology

Marion Wells, Founder, Human Asset Management

JoAnne Williams, Senior Vice President Finance & Administration, Fairfield University

The SME Education Foundation Board of Directors will assist and support Foundation staff in executing a five-year strategic plan, including its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for students across all activities and initiatives offered by the SME Education Foundation.

"I look forward to working with the board and Foundation staff to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing talent," said 2022 SME Education Foundation Board President John Miller. "We're focused on growth across all Foundation initiatives."

Officer and director photos and biographies are available online at the SME Education Foundation website.

About The SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Organized by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Learn more here, and follow @MFG_EDUCATION on Twitter.

