Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size To Reach USD 21.96 Billion In 2030 | Increasing Use Of Thermal Spray Coatings In Medical Sector Is A Key Factor Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal spray coatings market size is expected to reach USD 21.96 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid technological developments in coating, as well as growing demand for innovative and superior coating methods, are driving the demand for thermal spray coating from numerous end-use industries such as medical, automotive, and aerospace, among others and hence are expected to fuel market revenue growth. Automotive industry is witnessing rapid advancements across the globe with changing vehicle standards and manufactures are focused on delivering better quality vehicles. Thermal spray coating is widely used in major vehicle components to extend the life cycle of products such as piston rings, cylinder liners, synchronizing rings, crankshaft repairs, exhaust pipes, turbochargers, and so on.
Thermal spraying processes have been widely used on medical devices for a variety of purposes, including biological binding, surface roughening, and chemical composition resemblance to bone minerals. To bring a thermal spray coated product to the U.S. market, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) generally requires a pre-market review of the coated product. Although various thermal spray technologies and materials have been used for medical device coatings, the FDA has commonly observed this spraying process on orthopedic devices to include hydroxyapatite (HA) and plasma-sprayed titanium coatings, as well as dual Ti / HA coatings. The coated tools are primarily made of metal alloys such as titanium alloy, cobalt-chrome alloy, stainless steel alloys, and some polymers such as polyetherketone. Furthermore, thermal spray coatings can help improve abrasion resistance and biocompatibility in the biomedical and medical device industries, as well as implant dentures.
Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1830
Some Key Highlights From the Report
- Metals segment is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing scope of use in the automotive sector, where thermal spray coatings give external protection to automotive parts, is responsible for the segment revenue growth. Furthermore, rising automotive production is expected to fuel segment revenue growth during the forecast period. Metal thermal spray coating is also used on new bridges to protect the structure from corrosion.
- Combustion flame spraying is a method of applying thermal spray coating using an oxy-acetylene flame. The heat from the flame dissolves the coating material and the compressed air propels it onto the sprayed product. Flame spraying is a low-cost technology that is increasingly being utilized to protect surfaces from corrosion and improve their performance. Aluminum, zinc, stainless steel, bronze, low carbon steel, nickel-based materials, and molybdenum are materials used in this process.
- Automotive segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Product demand is driven by demand for high-quality components, durability, and dependability. Improving the low-cost base material life cycle through advanced functional surfaces is becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry.
Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1830
- Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate in the global thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period. Rising disposable income, rising usage in healthcare industry, increased oil and gas exploration, and stringent government regulations are major factors driving the market growth in this region. Furthermore, growth of manufacturing industry in the region will increase demand for thermal spray coatings. Rising investments in the defense sector is also expected to act as a key driving factor for the thermal spray coatings market growth in the region.
- Major companies profiled in the market report are Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Bodycote plc, H.C. Starck GmbH, Arc-Spray (Pty) Ltd, C&M Technologies GmbH, AMETEK, Inc., BryCoat Inc., Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd., Powder Alloy Corporation, and John Wood Group plc.
To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermal-spray-coatings-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global thermal spray coatings market based on materials, process, application, and region.
- Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Ceramics
- Metals
- Alloys
- Intermetallic
- Polymers
- Others
- Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Combustion Flame Spraying
- Cold Spraying
- Plasma Spraying
- High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) Spraying
- Electric Arc Spraying
- Others
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Agricultural Machinery
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Energy & Power
- Others
- Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1830
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)
- North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
- Europe
a. Germany
b. U.K.
c. France
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Sweden
g. BENELUX
h. Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Rest of APAC
- Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
- MEA
a. Saudi Arabia
b. UAE
c. South Africa
d. Israel
e. Rest of MEA
Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:
Glucaric Acid Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from USD 800.3 million in 2019 to USD 1,466.7 million in 2027. The demand for detergents, soaps, food additives, markers of corrosion and de-icing applications is growing.
Coating Additives Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% from USD 8.27 billion in 2019 to USD 12.74 Billion in 2027. This is mainly contributed by the increasing demand from packaging industries, the growing popularity of additive manufacturing process, a rise of environment-friendly coating technologies, increasing demand for moisture and grease resistance, and oxygen, water vapor, and aroma barrier packaging.
Waterborne coatings market size was USD 76.96 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for waterborne coatings for constructional activities.
Industrial Coatings Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from USD 81.42 billion in 2019 to USD 101.21 billion in 2027. Growing competition from the general industry pushes the sector considerably.
Medical device coatings market size was USD 11.09 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Advancements in surgical devices and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-thermal-spray-coatings-market
SOURCE Reports And Data
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.