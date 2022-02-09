KeaBabies Announces 50% Year-on-Year Sales Growth and a Rising Investment on Artificial Intelligence Technology

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KeaWorld LLC today announced its 2021 business result of one of its brands, KeaBabies. The self-funded baby and maternity brand achieved a 50% sales climb throughout 2021, a steady year-on-year growth despite the global market uncertainties.

The company also declared its stance to remain competitive amid the rising inflation trend. "We are pleased to have witnessed consistent growth in 2021. Our focus in 2022 is to heavily invest in end-to-end systems and technology that enables us to stay on the competitive edge," says Ivan Ong, Chief Executive Officer, KeaBabies. Coming from long years of experience in digital marketing and technology, he continued, "We strongly believe in the power of AI to improve cost efficiency."

The customer-centric brand is working to enhance its product development capabilities. It is also investing more in the logistics and supply chain sector. "Our priority this year is to safeguard our value offerings to customers," says Jane Neo, Chief Brand Officer, KeaBabies.

In 2021 alone, KeaBabies has extended its reach to 1.3 million households worldwide. Throughout its relatively short presence in the baby and maternity market, the brand has touched the lives of 3.3 million customers across ten countries. With the U.S. as its largest market, the brand has also been serving Canada and some countries in Europe.

In the last quarter of 2021, KeaBabies successfully entered Target, one of the leading retail e-commerce channels in the U.S., as a Target Plus Partner. "We are excited with this partnership and looking forward to continuing serving this important market segment," says Jane. KeaBabies is also present on other major U.S. e-commerce retailers, WalMart and Macy's.

The brand is in talks with potential partners to launch an exclusive line. Other plans in the year's pipeline include designing more compact, sustainable packaging and lowering shipping costs to benefit customers. "We are looking to work with strategic partners that can support our offline retail distribution to physical stores," says Jane.

Last year, the highly-acclaimed brand brought home the Product of the Year Award 2021 and Top Choice Awards 2021 from the U.S.-based Baby Maternity Magazine, as well as the NAPPA Awards (National Parenting Product Awards) for KeaBabies' Pregnancy Belt and Postpartum Belt.

"With customers and sustainability at the heart of our operation, we will continue to design and develop trusted baby and maternity products that simplify the lives of parents," says Jane. The brand champions the joy of parenthood in every home through an ever-growing baby and maternity product ecosystem.

KeaBabies recently announced its rebrand with a new visual identity featuring a clean, authentic and cheerful look across the brand assets. It also launched its freshly revamped website, keababies.com, offering customers the convenience of streamlined categories, making it effortless to find and shop for baby and maternity needs.

About KeaBabies

KeaBabies, under KeaWorld LLC, is a global baby and maternity brand that strives to inspire modern parents to build strong parent-child bonds and create wonderful moments together. It is known for its award-winning, trusted, and affordable quality products that simplify parents' lives like Baby Wraps, Diaper Backpacks, Organic Bandana Bibs, Organic Nursing Pads, and Toddler Pillows.

KeaWorld is ISO 9001:2015 accredited, an international standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). In 2020, the company obtained the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) and Organic Content Standards (OCS) certification, an internationally recognized organic textile standard. KeaWorld continues to champion sustainability practices across its brands.

