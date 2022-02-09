LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, announces it has become the newest member of the Blockchain Association, which is comprised of industry leaders advocating for the innovation and collaboration necessary to support American leadership in the cryptocurrency industry.
As a member of the Blockchain Association, Prime Trust will play a proactive role to help shape public policy for the crypto and blockchain industry, to ensure that the highest of standards are adopted.
"This is a pivotal time for the blockchain and crypto industry as we continue to experience unprecedented transformation of financial and digital services," said Tom Pageler, CEO, Prime Trust. "The Blockchain Association is performing an exceptional service for our industry at the public and governmental level. Our current legal and regulatory framework must keep pace with the digital revolution underway and Prime Trust is highly motivated to be a part of that process."
"We're excited to welcome Prime Trust to the Blockchain Association. As the unified voice of the blockchain and crypto industry, we're proud to have Prime Trust engage with us and our industry-leading companies in Washington, DC, to ensure the US remains a leader in crypto innovation," said Kristin Smith, Executive Director, Blockchain Association.
As a member of the Blockchain Association, Prime Trust has the opportunity to participate in education, direct advocacy, congressional testimony, and coalition building, as well as participate in working groups that address issues that are crucial to the crypto industry, including regulation, DeFi, custody, staking, diversity, privacy, and more. Prime Trust will also be able to actively participate in policy processes by contributing to comment letters, legislation, and other documents. Prime Trust joins the Blockchain Association with other pioneers in the industry, including AAVE, BlockFi, Circle, Grayscale and Fireblocks.
About Prime Trust
Prime Trust is the one-stop shop for financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators. Our API platform and plug-and-play widgets allow companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Prime Trust powers mission-critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms.
Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com.
SOURCE Prime Trust
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
