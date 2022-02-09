Major, Lindsey & Africa Announces Partnership with BARBRI to Further Assist Law School Students Entering the Profession

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search firm, announced today its new partnership with BARBRI, the global leader in bar exam prep and legal education. The two organizations will work together to provide law students with content and programming offering practical, real-world guidance on beginning and navigating their legal careers.

Through this partnership, law school students will have access to exclusive content developed by Major, Lindsey & Africa and BARBRI. Content will include access to live webinars such as "10 Questions to Ask When Selecting a Practice Area" and "Navigating and Preparing for OCI," as well as videos to help students navigate their job search, explore various legal career options, and create their best resume.

"We are very excited about working with BARBRI to provide law students much needed practical guidance on starting their legal careers," said Eliza Stoker, executive director of MLA's Associate Practice Group. "Finding employment after law school for the first time is a big step and having the tools to find the right fit is imperative to starting a legal career on the right foot. This initiative will be a building block in establishing a career-long relationship with MLA for Life."

"We pride ourselves in helping law students every step of The BARBRI Way," said Mike Sims, BARBRI President. "For us, that goes beyond helping students achieve the best grades in law school and passing the bar exam. The content from this relationship will help give every student access to additional knowledge and skills necessary to gain employment and make their impact on the world."

About Major, Lindsey & Africa

Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized legal recruiting and advisory services to meet the ever-changing needs of law firms and legal departments and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers and legal and compliance professionals. With more than 25 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit http://www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About BARBRI Global

BARBRI Global, part of the Francisco Partners portfolio, is a global learning and technology company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses that includes U.S. bar exam preparation, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, online program management and professional development. Founded in 1967, BARBRI Global is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.barbri.com.

Media Contact

Heather Nielsen, Major, Lindsey & Africa, 212.201.3966, henielsen@mlaglobal.com

SOURCE Major, Lindsey & Africa