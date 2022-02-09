The TNS Group Acquires ThinkTech Computers to Expand Business Operations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TNS Group (http://www.thetnsgroup.com), a prominent Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) with offices in New York City and Stamford, CT, announced today that it has acquired ThinkTech Computers (http://www.thinktech.net), an established IT services firm in Fairhaven, MA. Both companies have come together as one united team, under the TNS umbrella, with the shared goal of providing the highest level of service to their clients. The partnership will offer additional resources to multiple divisions within the organization and will expand their reach throughout New England. ThinkTech employees will remain with the company in their respective roles and will unite with the expanded team at The TNS Group.

"The more I learned about the ThinkTech family, the more I found our company cultures and core values to be in total alignment," said Ami Soifer, CEO of The TNS Group. "ThinkTech's unique position in the Managed IT Services market, extensive technological knowledge, and decades of experience will enrich our services and offerings. We're excited to join forces toward achieving the highest level of satisfaction we can deliver to our clients. The acquisition will create the best conditions for us to achieve our mutual objectives in the Northeast and support our goal of consolidating our position as a top Managed Services Provider globally."

This acquisition is The TNS Group's second in the last few years. Through these acquisitions, The TNS Group looks forward to the strategic growth of the company overall as they continue to rank in the elite group of 501 MSPs around the world. Together, their goal is to elevate their influence and leadership in customer experience, financial success, operational efficiency, and community service.

ThinkTech Computers is a Microsoft® Silver Partner, Cisco® Partner, Dell Authorized Partner and a Sophos Silver Partner. Since 1998, they have been a professional and reliable provider of computer and network support for business owners in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"Our employees and clients are of the highest priority to us, which is why we chose to partner with a company that exudes a positive company culture, invests in the growth of their team, and is client-focused across the organization like TNS. This partnership will augment our current capabilities to provide the empowerment and confidence that our clients need to pursue their business goals," said Nathan Viveiros, Founder and CEO of ThinkTech Computers. "I am confident that our clients can expect a seamless transition and access to a comprehensive Managed IT Services portfolio to meet all of their business needs and surpass their present initiatives for growth."

###

Media Contact:

Erika Ellis

The TNS Group

203-316-0112 x 111

eellis@thetnsgroup.com

Erika Ellis, The TNS Group, 1 2039818902, eellis@thetnsgroup.com

