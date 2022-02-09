QualityIP Opens New Office in Houston, Texas

KENT, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QualityIP, a Weatherhead 100 honoree and the leading managed IT Services provider in Northeast Ohio, continues to grow with the addition of a new location in Houston, Texas. The location is the sixth to be opened under the QualityIP umbrella and will be added to locations in Kent, Ohio, Akron, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, Bellevue, Washington, and Estero, Florida. The company is expanding across the country in order to serve clients as efficiently as possible.
CEO Ryan Markham noted, "Put simply, QualityIP has the expertise and the staff to fill any gaps your IT department is trying to overcome. We enable teams to concentrate on what they do best. Now we'll be able to bring these same services to Houston."
QualityIP has grown consistently over the last two decades. The company's growth can be attributed to a clear-cut business plan and diversified expertise. In December 2021, the company was awarded a spot in the Weatherhead 100 for being the 15th fastest growing business in Cleveland.
"We go where the customers are," Markham notes. "Once it is clear our services are needed in a location, we make sure we give that customer base the same access to our team as our customers in Northeast Ohio have. Our 24/7 staff availability accommodates real-world IT needs in today's business world."
QualityIP can supplement an existing IT team or can work as a virtual CIO. If needed, a business's helpdesk can be run entirely by QualityIP. In some cases the company can even work as a remote IT department.
"Flex hours, remote work, and smaller IT staffs have created a perfect storm," Markham notes. "Our mission is to be 'there when you need us' so you can focus on your business. Whatever issue a business or small enterprise is facing, our team of experts can handle it."
The new Houston office opened in November 2021. It is located at:
10633 W Little York Rd
Suite 300
Houston, TX 77041-4067
The office can be reached by calling 833-566-9748.
About QualityIP:
With numerous locations in Northeast Ohio and across the country, QualityIP is an award-winning IT consulting company. The company offers extended help desk hours until 11 pm on weeknights and additional availability over the weekend. Since 2004, QualityIP has been impressing customers with knowledge, reliability, response time, and effectiveness. Learn more at the QualityIP website.
