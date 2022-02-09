Nike Pickleball Camps Partner with Chicken N Pickle in 2022

SAN RAFAEL, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nike Pickleball Camps of US Sports Camps, the largest sports camps provider in the world, is thrilled to announce the new camps that will be hosted at the entertainment complex, Chicken N Pickle, in 2022! Chicken N Pickle brings a fresh and unique experience for all its visitors, whether you're there to play pickle, enjoy a great meal with friends or partake in the many other amenities these venues have to offer, there is something for everyone.

The Nike Pickleball Camps at Chicken N Pickle will be directed by internationally renowned pickleball coach of Third Shot Sports, Mark Renneson. Mark and his team will coach 3-day camps at six of their locations throughout the Mid-West in 2022. These pickleball camps will be action-packed full of challenging and practical drills, competitive play, and a whole lot of fun. The Chicken N Pickle sites feature both indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, so the fun is guaranteed no matter what the weather is like.

"We are beyond excited to launch Nike Pickle Camps with Chicken N Pickle," says Matt Kurlander, SVP of Olympic Sports at US Sports Camps. "We are eager to keep growing pickleball and we couldn't think of a better place that shares the spirit and passion for the sport like we do!"

These 3-day experiences will highlight key pickleball topics like third shots, playing in the transition zone, using spin effectively and much more! Camps are open to players of all skill levels, ages 18 and up. If you're looking to level up your pickleball game and have a great time while doing it, check out all the available camp locations below.

Chicken N Pickle Camp locations for 2022 include:

Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball/nike/nike-adult-pickleball-camp-at-chicken-n-pickle-grand-prairie

Chicken N Pickle, San Antonio https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball/nike/nike-pickleball-camp-at-chicken-n-pickle-san-antonio

Chicken N Pickle, Kansas City https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball/nike/nike-adult-pickleball-camp-at-chicken-n-pickle-kansas-city

Chicken N Pickle, Oklahoma City https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball/nike/nike-pickleball-camp-at-chicken-n-pickle-oklahoma-city

Chicken N Pickle, Overland Park https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball/nike/nike-adult-pickleball-camp-at-chicken-n-pickle-overland-park

Chicken N Pickle, Wichita https://www.ussportscamps.com/pickleball/nike/nike-adult-pickleball-camp-at-chicken-n-pickle-wichita

For more information on Chicken N Pickle, please visit https://chickennpickle.com

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.



Media Contact

Katie Faunce, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com

SOURCE Nike Pickleball Camps