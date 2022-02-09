Decagon Asset Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Squarepoint Capital

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarepoint Capital ("Squarepoint"), an established global investment firm that manages a diversified portfolio of systematic and quantitative strategies, today announced that it has entered into a seed investment transaction with Decagon Asset Management ("DAM"), a specialised alternative asset manager focused on global risk arbitrage opportunities, whereby Squarepoint is committing long-term seed capital to DAM.
Pierre-Adrien Nicolas, Squarepoint, commented:
"We are very pleased to be providing long-term seed capital to DAM. Ben and Nick are exceptionally talented investors with a compelling vision for building a global risk arbitrage business that provides attractive, risk-adjusted returns through the cycle. The leadership team at Squarepoint looks forward to supporting Ben and Nick and helping them achieve long-term success and stability."
Benjamin Durham, DAM's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, added:
"The seed investment transaction between Squarepoint and DAM is a strong validation of our strategy and team. We are extremely excited to partner with Squarepoint as we launch our business. The provision of long-term seed capital allows us focus on implementing our strategy and producing returns for our investors."
The DAM team will be based in London and New York City and will focus on running a global risk arbitrage strategy across the capital structure. DAM anticipates launching in mid-2022. DAM was founded by Benjamin Durham and Nick Kroepfl, who met 20 years ago whilst studying economics at the University of Oxford.
About Decagon Asset Management
DAM is a specialized alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver uncorrelated, absolute returns through a global risk arbitrage strategy. DAM's approach is driven by bottom-up fundamental research enhanced by top-down data driven analysis and seeks to benefit from market dislocations and inefficiencies. DAM's experienced team of investment professionals have a global focus and can invest across the capital structure to locate the most attractive opportunities within the risk arbitrage strategy.
