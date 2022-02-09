CapStone Holdings Inc. Names Chris Koepper New Chief Financial Officer

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc, a self-funded family office business incubator and investment group, welcomes accomplished business leader Chris Koepper as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Koepper, a CPA, brings over a decade of executive-level financial leadership, business acumen, and strategic planning experience. Koepper will lead the strategic investment team and replace former CFO Lynn Giachetti, who assumed an advisory role within the company.
"We're adding a superb individual to the CapStone family," said Ashley Beal, Sr. Vice President of Operations at CapStone Holdings Inc. "Our leadership team has had the privilege of knowing and working with Chris for many years and seeing first-hand the value he brings. His experience and leadership will serve well in evaluating new and existing investment opportunities, as well as managing corporate finance."
Before joining CapStone, Koepper has held multiple CFO roles throughout his career – leading companies in luxury, hospitality, and real estate development. His most recent endeavor was with Kohanaiki Shores LLC, the real estate developer for the community which includes an exclusive private club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Preceding Koepper's tenure in Hawaii, he was the CFO at Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club (in the Bahamas) and The Cliffs (in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains). His public accounting background carries over ten years, with stints at Ernst & Young and KPMG. Koepper has also served on multiple advisory boards, one of which was with CapStone's founder and chairman Keith J. Stone's then Fin-Tech company, Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI). Stone sold CSI in 2019.
CapStone explores portfolio growth in real estate development and sustainable and environmentally conscious products and services. For more information on CapStone's investments, visit capstoneholdingsinc.com.
About CapStone Holdings, Inc.
CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. capstoneholdingsinc.com
