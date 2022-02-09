JAMIS Recognizes 2021 Customer and Partner Award Winners at JAMIS Summit Event in Nashville, TN

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At JAMIS Summit 2021, several customers and partners were honored for their outstanding achievements in the JAMIS community. JAMIS is proud to recognize its most innovative and dedicated clients in the government contracting and nonprofit industries, showcasing their success in utilizing JAMIS' solutions to improve business processes, increase performance, and drive growth.

"It's extremely important to us that we recognize JAMIS' customers in the government contracting and nonprofit industries that play such a vital role for our nation's military, the safety of our citizens, and most recently their response to the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS Software. "The innovation, hard work, and dedication our customers are showing us day in and day out with our own JAMIS Prime ERP application is so meaningful to us, and we want to make sure to take the time to thank them for their efforts."

Please join us in congratulating this year's JAMIS Award Winners! Below is a list of winners in their corresponding categories.

Customers of the Year: This award goes to customers who over the past year have gone above and beyond expectations and displayed vivid examples of achievement that align with JAMIS' Core Values: Commitment to Excellence, Teamwork, and Loyalty.



PD Systems https://www.pd-sys.net/

The Geneva Foundation https://genevausa.org/

Harmonia Holdings Group https://www.harmonia.com/

Customer All-Stars: In this category, we recognize three key individuals within our customer base that have shown their own unique talent, innovation, passion, and commitment to success. These are people that are an extension of the JAMIS team, who show leadership, and make everyone around them better.



Chris Gluski, Gulf Copper & Manufacturing https://www.gulfcopper.com/

Karen Farlow, PeopleTec https://www.peopletec.com/

Amanda Douglas, Specialty Systems Inc. https://www.specialtysystems.com/

JAMIS Customer Excellence Awardees: Recognizing the JAMIS clients who display a clear understanding of the key system features and processes within JAMIS Prime, have a willingness to test and adopt new product features and capabilities, and are consistently an advocate for JAMIS in the broader GovCon community.



Sigma Defense https://sigmadefense.com/

Verus Research https://verusresearch.net/

INNOVIM https://innovim.com/

Nuvotronics/Cubic https://www.mc2.cubic.com/

Boecore http://boecore.com/

ClearPlan https://clearplanconsulting.com/

Applied Training Solutions https://www.appliedtrg.com/

Analysis, Computing & Engineering Solutions, Inc. (ACES) https://acesinc.net/

JAMIS Partner Excellence Awardees: These awards are given to JAMIS Partner Network who demonstrated repeated success in implementing innovative solutions, established new benchmarks for quality and showed a relentless drive to achieve desired customer business outcomes.



Gehn Lyon Consulting http://gehnlyon.com/

Metis GovCon Support https://metisgovconsupport.com/

SDL Consulting https://www.sdlconsulting.net/

"While we recognize these individual companies for their accomplishments, we also want to thank all of our customers for their continued loyalty to JAMIS and all the work they do for our government and citizens," added Dan Rusert, JAMIS VP of Marketing. "At the end of the day, it's our customers who make us who we are. And we really want to thank all of them."

About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more information on JAMIS, visit JAMIS.com or call (703) 215-9969.

