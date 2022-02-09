Power Knot Fulfills Additional Orders of LFC Biodigester with Security Package to the Correctional Service of Canada

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has shipped additional orders of the LFC biodigester outfitted with a security package to the Correctional Service of Canada.
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill.
The LFC Security Package includes six aspects of the LFC biodigester that have been modified to meet tamper resistance. The package includes a specialized door lock, protection of the color touch screen, locking of the hose used to clean waste bins, protection of the load cells, and the use of security screws on all exposed fittings. The security package enables the use of an LFC biodigester in correctional facilities and guarantees safety when positioned in areas accessible to prisoners.
"Demand for the LFC Security Package has surged since its launch in 20201" said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The LFC Security Package is now available for smaller units such as the LFC-50 biodigester. New improvements to the security package include screen lock boxes and additional door locks."
The LFC-50 biodigester with its security package is a compact machine suitable for small to medium sized correctional facilities. It can digest 17–150 kg (38–330 lb) of food waste per day. It can usually be installed in a few hours and has an expected lifetime of 15 to 25 years.
All LFC biodigesters are made of stainless steel with no plastics or soft metals. Multiple computers on the LFC biodigesters allow easy configuration of operating parameters and access to statistics (including the weight of food waste ingested), and diagnostics. Connection to the internet allows remote viewing of parameters and data via the LFC Cloud. All LFC biodigesters are certified to worldwide safety and environmental specifications. The LFC Security Package adds to these qualifications to ensure the integrity of the machines.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
Media Contact
Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, (408) 889-8433, cecillia.wong@powerknot.biz
SOURCE Power Knot
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.