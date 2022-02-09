JORDACHE TAPS BROOKE SHIELDS IN LATEST CAMPAIGN

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordache announces actress and entrepreneur Brooke Shields will star in its next advertising campaign. Shields has had an illustrious career as a model and actress appearing in some of the world's most memorable advertisements and films. By tapping Shields, Jordache continues the legacy of featuring strong and successful women wearing denim in their campaigns. This most recent pairing celebrates Jordache and Shields and their shared history of barrier breaking influence.
The photographs, shot in NYC by Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson reflect the Jordache style: sexy and bold. Shields is featured wearing signature Jordache fits like the skinny, flare, and straight and exudes a confidence and ease that only comes with experience and time.
"We are excited to work with Brooke Shields," said Liz Berlinger, President of Jordache. "Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere."
The campaign will launch in Spring 2022 across platforms along with a social media initiative, as the legacy brand expands to connect with digitally native consumers. The "You've Got The Look" campaign will promote inclusion and body positivity with content creators and everyday women recreating Brooke's iconic poses from the campaign.
About Jordache Jeans
Founded in 1978, Jordache is credited for establishing a designer denim market in the US. Known for its memorable ad campaigns that broke barriers in its day, the Jordache jingle, "You got the look I want to know better" remains one of the most iconic and referenced TV jingles of all time. Since its launch, the brand has built a cult-following with influencers, celebrities, and fashion elite. Today, Jordache continues its legacy as a denim powerhouse by consistently delivering casual chic styles for every day, a fresh, sexy approach to basics and fashion styles, and the promise of quality and a signature fit.
SOURCE Jordache
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.