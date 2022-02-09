Advancements Series to Explore the Next Generation of Critical Infrastructure

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast summer 2022, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on developments in fleet electrification infrastructure and technology.

This segment of Advancements will explore Montgomery County, Maryland's Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot – the first fully resilient, sustainable Energy as a Service (EaaS) microgrid with EV charging solutions, serving fleet electrification. It will educate about the project, which enables the county's bus fleet to transition from diesel to electric, advancing the County's goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Spectators will see how the first-of-its-kind EaaS fleet electrification infrastructure project integrates solar photovoltaic canopies, onsite generation, battery energy storage, and electric bus chargers with Schneider Electric's (Schneider) leading microgrid controls, gear, and energy management software to ensure the fleet's continuous operation, regardless of utility outages.

"We are excited to serve as an integral partner in advancing Montgomery County's ambitious climate action plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2035. With transportation now the largest source carbon emissions in the U.S., decarbonizing this sector is critical to mitigating climate change. With the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, we are thrilled to be leading the way to fleet electrification, while helping this progressive county realize their long-term goals around resilience, reliability, and greenhouse gas reduction," said Juan Macias, CEO of AlphaStruxure.

Viewers will learn about the current shift to clean transportation and how EaaS can empower organizations to achieve set outcomes on greenhouse gas reduction, resilience, reliability, and cost stability without complexity or CapEx.

"Organizations are facing escalating energy costs, worsening power outages, and a growing imperative to enhance sustainability. We look forward to exploring how AlphaStruxure is transforming energy and sustainability into a strategic advantage through tailored decentralized energy solutions," said Mike Marino, producer for the Advancements series.

About AlphaStruxure, The Carlyle Group, and Schneider Electric:

AlphaStruxure designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains tailored energy infrastructure. As a steadfast innovator in the new energy landscape, AlphaStruxure is backed by Schneider Electric's leading technology and energy management expertise and capital from Carlyle. Through a zero-CapEx Energy as a Service model, AlphaStruxure enables organizations to achieve ambitious outcomes on greenhouse gas reduction, resilience, reliability, and cost stability.

For more information visit: http://www.alphastruxure.com

Carlyle CG is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, GlobalCredit and Global Investment Solutions. With $301 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,850 people in 26 offices across five continents.

For more information, visit: http://www.carlyle.com or follow Carlyle onTwitter @OneCarlyle.

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of the world's energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. Schneider's mission is to be a digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. it drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. Schneider is the most local of global companies and is an advocate of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about its shared Meaningful Purpose and Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information, visit: http://www.se.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

