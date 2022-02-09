ñol

CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

by PRNewswire
February 9, 2022 9:54 AM | 3 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)" alt="The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)">

Children's Nightgowns Recalled by AllMeInGeld Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Nightgowns-Recalled-by-AllMeInGeld-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com 

Petzl Recalls Lanyards with Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Petzl-Recalls-Lanyards-with-Carabiners-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death 

Stack Em' Up Books Recalls Children's Stackable Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban and Lead Poisoning Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Stack-Em-Up-Books-Recalls-Childrens-Stackable-Toys-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Paint-Ban-and-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard 

Stance Recalls Kids Crew Socks Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Stance%20Recalls%20Kids%20Crew%20Socks%20Due%20to%20Choking%20Hazard 

Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Seats Due to Fall Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Harbor-Freight-Tools-Recalls-Seats-Due-to-Fall-Hazard 

Escalade Sports Recalls Tennis Tables Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Escalade-Sports-Recalls-Tennis-Tables-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Target 

Home Easy Recalls Geek Heat Personal Heaters Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Home-Easy-Recalls-Geek-Heat-Personal-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-Hazard 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-posts-recalls-to-its-web-site-301478825.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

