Crowd Capital Participating in Accelerator for Minority Startups

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's our pleasure to announce Crowd Capital has been chosen to participate in The Startup Studio.
The Startup Studio is an accelerator program aimed at bridging the gender and diversity gap in venture capital in South Florida. It's designed to provide promising minority-owned companies with grant funding, business guidance, and mentorship opportunities that are otherwise difficult for them to secure on their own.
Through thoughtfully curated weekly webinars from industry leaders, participants will learn effective fundraising strategies, how to grow and scale their business, and what comprises the perfect business pitch. During the program, each company will give a three-minute pitch using the tactics they've learned to compete for three grand prizes and the chance to secure a spot at eMerge Americas 2022 Startup Showcase which culminates in a grand finale pitch competition in front of leading venture capitalists, corporate enterprises, government officials, and global media outlets.
As a participant, Crowd Capital will be able to leverage the resources provided to them to further their mission to help struggling families facing foreclosure keep their homes and regain their financial stability, while providing market-beating returns in a socially responsible way to investors.
"We're excited to learn from and gain exposure to business professionals and investors associated with eMerge Americas and City National Bank," says Christian Rotter, CEO and Founder at Crowd Capital.
This news comes in the wake of Crowd Capital's recent accomplishments:
- Participated in the Village Capital FinHealth US 2021 Accelerator Program.
- Completed a pre-seed funding round that raised ~$1M.
- Launched a first of its kind application that enables families facing foreclosure an easy way to negotiate new terms for their mortgage loan so they can afford to keep their home and get back on their feet.
To learn more about Crowd Capital, visit http://www.crowdcapital.io/. To learn more about The Startup Studio, click here.
About Crowd Capital: Crowd Capital is a minority-owned company in Miami, FL. Crowd Capital leverages proprietary technology to identify and purchase distressed residential mortgage debt, works with homeowners to make terms more affordable, collects interest payments once they find their financial footing, and resells that debt at a premium by taking advantage of the appreciated market value.
