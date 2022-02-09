McCain Fries and Heinz Ketchup are wooing each other this Valentine's Day

Better together: McCain Fries and Heinz Ketchup are stepping out as Canada's newest power couple

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Kim and Pete. Rihanna and A$AP. Fries and ketchup? Like other famous couples, McCain Fries and Heinz Ketchup are letting a new romance play out on social media. It started on February 1 when followers of both brands noticed that @McCainCanada and @Heinz_ca had unfollowed everyone on their Instagram accounts - except for one another.

And that's just the start. Over the next few days, flirty tweets turned into more extreme displays of love. McCain sent Heinz a tray of floating french fries to eat in the bathtub after a long day. Heinz introduced jewelry, sharing a gold locket filled with ketchup - showing how McCain dunked its way into Heinz's heart. Risque photos and hand-carved potatoes were exchanged.

Later, new billboards were spotted in front of McCain and Heinz's corporate headquarters in Toronto.

"Things seem to be moving really fast for this couple," said Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Heinz. "Which is funny, because Heinz Ketchup is notoriously slow."

"Fries and ketchup are at the height of their power together," said Matt Kohler, Managing Director, Canada Retail, McCain. "They bring to mind history's most compelling couples: they're great on their own, and unstoppable together."

With just a few days until Valentine's Day, Canadians can visit McCain and Heinz social channels to follow this developing love story. The best is yet to come.

Heinz and McCain social channels

Heinz Canada Instagram

Heinz Canada Twitter

McCain Canada Instagram

McCain Canada Twitter

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz KHC. Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

About McCain Foods Canada

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

SOURCE Kraft Heinz Canada