CST Savings Inc. Announces 2021 Investment Returns for Customers of its Registered Education Savings Plans

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CST Savings Inc. is pleased to report a 5.9 per cent rate of return after fees for the CST Advantage Plan for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2021. The CST Advantage Plan represents CST Savings' largest Plan offering with approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management. Assets for all CST Plans sponsored by the CST Foundation rose to a combined amount of $5.6 billion as of October 31, 2021.
"Despite the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, consumer demand and employment levels remained robust through the year," said Brad Norris, Chief Investment Officer, CST Savings Inc. "Equities continued to experience strong gains with U.S., Canadian, and International market benchmarks posting double digit gains, while Canadian fixed income performance declined as yields dramatically jumped due to rising inflation and anticipation of interest rate hikes. We continue to look forward to the future and helping Canadian families save for post-secondary education".
In addition, CST Savings reported returns after fees for the following plans:
- Individual Savings Plan - 0.8 per cent
- Family Savings Plan - 6.9 per cent
Additional performance information can be found within the Management Report on Fund Performance for each plan offered.
For more information about CST RESPs, please visit www.cstsavings.ca.
About CST Savings Inc.
C.S.T. Savings Inc. supports hardworking Canadian families with expert guidance and investment options to save for post-secondary education. CST RESPs are managed and distributed by CST Savings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the CST Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that has been helping families save for post-secondary education since 1960. For more information on CST RESPs, visit www.cstsavings.ca.
