Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size To Reach USD 32.23 Billion In 2028 | Increasing Female Literacy Rate And Rising Disposable Income Are Some Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global feminine hygiene products market size is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene among women and rapid inclination towards the use of convenient sanitary products are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Urgent need for better-quality hygiene products among women have grown as disposable income has increased, notably among the middle-class population in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. In addition, increasing usage of social media and various initiatives taken by NGOs is expected to boost awareness about advantages of using menstrual hygiene products, including sanitary napkins. Governments of various countries across the globe are also exhibiting large number of promotional and educational activities.

Global agencies and organizations, including UNICEF and UNESCO have been active in raising literacy levels of young females in developing and underdeveloped countries, as rising female literacy will have a positive effect on female health management. UNICEF considers menstrual health and hygiene to be a fundamental right of women and girls and has designated it as a key goal in its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Rising female literacy is expected to have a positive impact on the overall feminine hygiene products market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Reusable segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Reusable menstrual cups are included in this segment. Because of reusability, menstrual cups are frequently utilized, particularly in Western countries. These are also durable, lasting for about ten years. The use of reusable feminine hygiene products helps to reduce waste generated by disposable pads and tampons, which contain plastic, non-recyclable, and non-biodegradable components.

Panty liners segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share over the forecast period. Panty liners are thin, absorbent pads worn in the gusset of underpants to soak light menstrual flow or vaginal discharge. These are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and portability options, ranging from small, compact panty liners to large, protective panty liners designed for light period flow and severe vaginal discharge.

Online retail stores segment is anticipated to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, as this distribution channel provides greater exposure to various products, especially with the widespread availability of Internet access and adoption of smart devices. Moreover, it serves as a supplement to traditional marketing and sales channels, resulting in lower marketing costs than traditional sales channels.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period, owing to increasing about hygiene in China and India . In many countries, increasing number of working women has resulted in increased disposable income, allowing women for spending more on health. Market revenue growth in the region is expected to be aided by the development of reusable items. It is a cost-effective alternative to buying new disposable products every time for next use.

is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period, owing to increasing about hygiene in and . In many countries, increasing number of working women has resulted in increased disposable income, allowing women for spending more on health. Market revenue growth in the region is expected to be aided by the development of reusable items. It is a cost-effective alternative to buying new disposable products every time for next use. Some major companies profiled in the market report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex Group, Hengan International Group Company Limited, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Edgewell Personal Care.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market based on nature, product type, distribution channel type, and region:

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Disposable



Reusable

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sanitary Napkins



Panty Liners



Tampons



Menstrual Cups



Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hypermarket/Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Pharmacies



Online Retail Stores



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

