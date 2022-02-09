Insights on the Automotive Dyno Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dyno Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive dyno market reached a value of US$ 857 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 988 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An automotive dyno or dynamometer is a type of test equipment used in the automotive industry for measuring and recording mechanical parameters such as force, power, speed and torque of a vehicle. There are primarily two types of dynamometers used in the automotive industry, namely, engine dyno and chassis dyno. The engine dyno performs the engine testing function and measures the power and torque directly from the engine, whereas chassis dyno measures the output of the same at drive wheels. They are also used for measuring rotational speed, accelerations of rollers, resistance generated by electromagnetic brakes, fuel consumption and emissions. Automotive dynamometers also find application in computing Air to Fuel Ratio (AFR) of a mixture, Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) and Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP)



A thriving automotive industry and rapid industrialization are the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing demand for automobile restoration and refurbishment, is contributing significantly to the sales of automotive dyno. Furthermore, industrialization in both the developed and emerging economies has elevated the demand for automobiles for daily commutation and transportation of goods and materials across various locations.

Another factor positively influencing the market is the increased applicability of dynamometers in sectors such as aviation, aerospace and marine that require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines. Furthermore, increasing technological innovations such as the development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer and availability of automation procedures such as engine mounting test bed and crank angle position detection are also expected to catalyze the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AVL, HORIBA, Meidensha, Power Test, SAKOR Technologies, Taylor Dynamometer, Rototest, MTS, NTS, SuperFlow, Schenck, SGS, Sierra Instruments, Mustang Advanced Engineering, KAHN, Hofmann Tesys, Froude Engineering, etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive dyno market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive dyno industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive dyno industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive dyno industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive dyno industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive dyno industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive dyno industry?

What are the profit margins in the global automotive dyno industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Dyno Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Chassis Dyno

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Engine Dyno

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Automotive OEM

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive Aftermarket

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AVL

13.3.2 HORIBA

13.3.3 Meidensha

13.3.4 Power Test

13.3.5 SAKOR Technologies

13.3.6 Taylor Dynamometer

13.3.7 Rototest

13.3.8 MTS

13.3.9 NTS

13.3.10 SuperFlow

13.3.11 Schenck

13.3.12 SGS

13.3.13 Sierra Instruments

13.3.14 Mustang Advanced Engineering

13.3.15 KAHN

13.3.16 Hofmann Tesys

13.3.17 Froude Engineering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/485mof

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets