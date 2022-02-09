Insights on the Automotive Dyno Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Dyno Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive dyno market reached a value of US$ 857 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 988 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
An automotive dyno or dynamometer is a type of test equipment used in the automotive industry for measuring and recording mechanical parameters such as force, power, speed and torque of a vehicle. There are primarily two types of dynamometers used in the automotive industry, namely, engine dyno and chassis dyno. The engine dyno performs the engine testing function and measures the power and torque directly from the engine, whereas chassis dyno measures the output of the same at drive wheels. They are also used for measuring rotational speed, accelerations of rollers, resistance generated by electromagnetic brakes, fuel consumption and emissions. Automotive dynamometers also find application in computing Air to Fuel Ratio (AFR) of a mixture, Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) and Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP)
A thriving automotive industry and rapid industrialization are the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing demand for automobile restoration and refurbishment, is contributing significantly to the sales of automotive dyno. Furthermore, industrialization in both the developed and emerging economies has elevated the demand for automobiles for daily commutation and transportation of goods and materials across various locations.
Another factor positively influencing the market is the increased applicability of dynamometers in sectors such as aviation, aerospace and marine that require the equipment to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines. Furthermore, increasing technological innovations such as the development of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer and availability of automation procedures such as engine mounting test bed and crank angle position detection are also expected to catalyze the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AVL, HORIBA, Meidensha, Power Test, SAKOR Technologies, Taylor Dynamometer, Rototest, MTS, NTS, SuperFlow, Schenck, SGS, Sierra Instruments, Mustang Advanced Engineering, KAHN, Hofmann Tesys, Froude Engineering, etc
