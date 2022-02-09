Reveri, a Self-Hypnosis App, Secures Financing From Leading Global Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reveri Health, Inc., which enables anyone in the world to experience the benefits of self-hypnosis after a single 10-minute session, today announced it has closed $1.8 million in seed financing led by InReach Ventures and with participation by Background Capital, plus angel investors, Bobby Lo, Joe Greenstein, Andrew Artz, Joseph Rubinsztain and Eduardo Vilar. The funding will be used to grow the team with current job openings listed here and further enhance the in-app experience.

The company was co-founded by the leading U.S. expert in research and clinical uses of hypnosis with over 45 years of experience, Dr. David Spiegel, Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University, and Ariel Poler, prolific Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor focused on human augmentation. Spiegel also directs the Stanford Center on Stress and Health and Poler has served on numerous tech company boards, including Strava.

As part of today's news, Reveri is announcing Massimo De Marco joining as CEO, formerly CTO of Depop and Bradley Lautenbach as SVP of Marketing who most recently was head of commercial marketing at The Washington Post.

"After 15 years in high-growth tech and the recent success of Depop, my ambition gravitated towards wellness. I kept asking myself: can I use my experience to help people improve their wellbeing at scale? Shortly after meeting Dr David Spiegel and Ariel Poler, it became clear that Reveri was the opportunity I was looking for. I'm thrilled to be part of this mission and the journey of translating Dr David Spiegel's world-renowned expertise and decades of research and clinical work with an experience that could benefit hundreds of millions of people," said Massimo De Marco, CEO of Reveri.

Reveri comes at a critical time when the world heads into the third year of the pandemic. Stressors have become persistent and indefinite, adding to a multitude of challenges and taking a dangerous toll on people's wellness and mental health. Self-hypnosis is a proven, effective way to solve life's challenges. Despite broad misconceptions, hypnosis is rooted in science; it is a facilitator and useful tool that leverages one's ability to concentrate. Unlike meditation, which has its own benefits when adopted as a lifestyle, self-hypnosis is oriented around problem solving and can be used to manage acute challenges on demand. Backed by decades of research and clinical experience, Reveri's approach to self-hypnosis and its newly released iOS app will help anyone in the world relieve pain and stress, improve sleep, and build better habits.

"Self-hypnosis is a powerful tool to better manage your mind and body - from reducing stress to curtailing certain habits like smoking and poor eating," said Dr. David Spiegel, co-founder of Reveri. "I've already helped more people with the Reveri app than I've been able to treat in-person over my 50 year career in psychiatry. And that's why I am committed to getting more people to experience the benefits of hypnosis on their own terms and anywhere with the Reveri app."

Reveri currently offers six core Practices (with plans for more), aimed at helping people:



Sleep Better

Reduce Stress

Manage Pain

Enhance Focus

Eat Well

Quit Smoking

"We love Reveri's mission to bring hypnosis to hundreds of millions of people around the world. There is no one in the whole world that is more knowledgeable about the clinical use of hypnosis than Dr. David Spiegel. Combining his expertise with with Ariel's and Massimo's consumer internet track record was an opportunity not be missed!," said Roberto Bonanzinga, Co-Founder and Investment Partner at InReach Ventures.

How Reveri Works

Reveri's self-hypnosis is an immersive, interactive audio experience in which you can choose to interact verbally or with options on the screen. Upon opening the Reveri app, a member can learn about self-hypnosis through a video with Dr. Spiegel. From there, a member can choose from the six core practices currently available, with more planned this year. Practices vary in length and content based on the member's responses to questions but are usually 10-15 minutes in length. Reveri's Moments feature **helps members build their self-hypnosis muscle while addressing whatever is bothering them that day.

Reveri is available to download on the Apple App Store and has Monthly, Yearly and Lifetime memberships available. Reveri aims to help as many people as possible, regardless of their financial situation. To do this, Reveri for Good makes Reveri available to those for whom membership is out of reach. Details on website or by emailing good@reveri.com. Download Reveri today on the Apple App Store and change your mind for the better.

About Reveri Health, Inc.

Reveri's self-hypnosis app helps anyone relieve pain and stress, improve sleep, and build better habits in as little as ten minutes. Backed by decades of scientific research and clinical experience, Reveri is the easiest way to change your mind and improve your life. Reveri was co-founded in 2020 by Dr. David Spiegel and Ariel Poler.

