Sony Music Publishing Appoints Roberto Razzini as Managing Director, Italy

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced it has appointed Roberto Razzini as Managing Director, Italy, effective March 1.
Based in Milan, Roberto will be responsible for overseeing Sony Music Publishing Italy's operations, expanding its global strategy, and further strengthening and developing SMP's roster of songwriters and composers. He will work closely with Sony Music Publishing Italy's General Manager Roberto Curti and will report to President, International Guy Henderson.
Sony Music Publishing Italy is home to renowned songwriters and composers including Måneskin, Francesca Michielin & Fedez, Gaia, Coma_Cose, Marco Mengoni, Gazzelle, Mara Sattei, Lo Stato Sociale, Federico Nardelli, and many others.
Roberto said, "I would like to thank Jon Platt and Guy Henderson for entrusting me with the role of Managing Director in Italy. I am honored by the opportunity - this prestigious corporation represents excellence in the global music business and it is inspiring to be a part of Sony Music Publishing. I look forward to working alongside the SMP teams in Milan, Rome, and around the world."
Sony Music Publishing President, International Guy Henderson said, "It is such a pleasure to welcome Roberto to Sony Music Publishing. Roberto is a natural leader and brings his wealth of experience to our company, both in managing publishing companies and by playing a major role in the Italian music industry over many years. I am really looking forward to working with Roberto and our very talented Italian team to continue to develop our business both domestically and globally."
Roberto is an experienced leader in the music publishing field, and previously held the role of CEO of Warner Chappell Music Italiana, a position he held since 2002. Roberto's career at Warner Chappell spans over 30 years, beginning in 1990 when he joined as Product Manager, and later became Head of International in 1993. Throughout his career, Roberto established collaborative relationships with celebrated songwriters and artists around the world including Burt Bacharach, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, The Muse, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Adventura , Lionel Ritchie, REM, Luciano Ligabue, Laura Pausini, I Nomadi, Nek, Cesare Cremonini, Gigi D'Alessio, Litfiba, Gianluca Grignani, Paolo Conte, Irene Grandi, Ghemon, Dolcenera, Piero Pelù, Umberto Tozzi, Neffa, Modà, and many more.
Roberto is a member of the Management Board of S.I.A.E. (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers), a position he has held since 2018. He is also an adjunct professor at 24Ore Business School for the Music Business Management Master and at IULM University for the Publishing and Music Production Master.
