Atlanta Postal Credit Union Selects Zest AI To Increase Credit Access For Its Members

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU), with $2.5 billion in assets and 102,000 members across Atlanta, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI, a leader in software for AI-driven lending, to deliver quicker and smarter lending across the credit spectrum.
"In a competitive landscape, you need to automate and move quickly. Already, APCU offers loans with outstanding rates and excellent service for our members. Now, thanks to our partnership with Zest, we're also able to make those loan decisions faster and smarter," says Blake Graham, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer at Atlanta Postal Credit Union. "It's a big win for the members and communities we serve."
Zest software enables credit unions and banks of any size to evolve from legacy credit scoring systems to AI-based underwriting, which uses 10x more data and better math to approve more loans safely and quickly. Zest models, customized to APCU's business, will help the credit union achieve significant levels of automation and boost approvals with no added risk by drawing insights from thousands of standard credit variables.
"We're honored that APCU has entrusted us to help them with putting their members' needs and financial well-being first," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "AI can empower APCU to achieve a new level of first-class service and say yes to more members who deserve the opportunity to prosper financially.
About Zest AI
Zest AI software helps lenders make better loans, increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest was founded in 2009 to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now a leader in AI software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on LinkedIn or Zest's Insights blog.
About Atlanta Postal Credit Union
Established by a post office employee to help improve the financial well-being of postal workers in Georgia, APCU was chartered in 1925 as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, built on the premise that working people need a safe and sound place to save and borrow money. It is now the largest postal-affiliated credit union in the country, serving more than 100,000 members nationwide. For more information, visit apcu.com.
SOURCE Zest AI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.