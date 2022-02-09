Norra Metals Defines 11 High-Priority Targets at Meråker Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") NORA (Frankfurt: 1KO) NRRMF is pleased to announce that the company has defined 11 high-priority targets for base metals and accessory gold, resultant from the previous historical data compilation and integration.
The target definition and selection were mainly based on the available geochemical data from the Mineral Database of NGU (Geological Survey of Norway), past campaigns of exploration done in 1998 and 2001, regional NGU exploration programs consisting of both geochemical and geophysical surveys and field inspection. The sampling done previously over all areas including old mine wastes, pits, dumps and outcropping bedrock and the results obtained, allowed Norra to outline 11 high-priority targets which showed significant grades of base metals, gold and silver including these highlights: Lillefjell: bedrock and dumps show grades up to 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. and Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: bedrock samples show grades of up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag. (see Figure 1. for location map and indication of the most significant sample results and historical mine production.) The future exploration field campaign will be based on this target definition. For a more complete list and target description, please visit www.norrametals.com where you can also sign up for all future news releases and Company shareholder updates.
Meråker property
The Meråker property is located in central Norway within the historic Røros mining district, one of the most prolific mining districts of Norway, exploited since middle of the 17th century to the end of 20th century with mainly copper-zinc mineralization. Most of the area has not been explored for decades therefore no modern exploration tools were applied on the property. The area is well served by excellent infrastructure such as railroads, deep water port (Trondheim), highways and several well paved roads to provide access to the property, power lines crossing through the area and 6 smelters in the region. The Norwegian mineral industry shall be among the world's most environmentally friendly and shall actively seek future-oriented solutions. The Company cautions that it is not aware of the key assumptions, parameters or methods, including data verification techniques used by the NGU to prepare these historic estimates and has not performed sufficient work to verify these published samples numbers and therefore is not treating the historical estimates as current.
Complete tables of historic sample results can be viewed on Norra's website here.
Targets Description:
- Lillefjell: (1.72 Km2):
This target is defined by several pits and an old copper mine. The length from the edge of the prospects is 800m. Sampling the bedrock and dumps show grades up to: 8.01% Cu; 17.55% Zn; 2542 ppb Au; 34.4 g/t Ag. Cobalt is also anomalous, up to 410 ppm Co.
- Mannfjell: (2.90 Km2):
Mannfjell target includes two small pits and an underground zinc mine. Mannfjell sampling data from bedrock and dumps show grades up to 4.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 3745 ppb Au; 157.2 g/t Ag.
- Fonnfjell: (6.22 Km2):
Fonnfjell target consists of a cluster of five old Cu-Zn mines and three prospects. The mine productions are reported in (Figure 1). The NGU bedrock sampling reveals grades up to 5.57% Cu; up to 10% Zn, up to 2135 ppb Au and 117 g/t Ag at Øytrø that is the most anomalous gold mineralization besides Lovlibekk, on the property.
- Gilså: (0.82 Km2):
Gilså target corresponds to an old underground mine of massive sulphides. The bedrock sampling shows grades up to 8.5% Cu; and up to 7.49% Zn, but systematically above 2.79% Zn. Some samples are anomalous in gold that can reach to 536 ppb Au and 30.3 g/t Ag.
- Dronningen: (1.08 Km2):
Dronningen target includes three prospects, a small open pit and an underground copper mine. The bedrock and pit sampling of the mineralization shows grades up to 8.87% Cu; 0.62% Zn; 285 ppb Au and 17.7 g/t Ag.
- Ebba-Vaeråsvollen: (4.56 Km2):
Ebba-Vaeråsvollen target covers an extensive area with eight mineral prospects aligned along 3.1 Km. The bedrock samples show grades up to 12.39% Cu; 25.91% Zn; 561 g/t Co and up to 1396 ppb Au; 472 g/t Ag.
- Langsundgruva: (3.03 Km2):
Langsundgruva target is defined by four prospects and an underground semi-massive sulphides mine. Sampling of bedrock and dumps reveal grades up to 6.30% Cu; 19.28% Zn; 24.4 g/t Ag and 229 g/t Co.
- Torsbjørk: (0.67 Km2):
This target consists of an underground Zn-Cu mine with semi-massive sulphides. The bedrock samples taken, show grades of up to 6.60% Cu; 2.58% Zn; 30.9 g/t Ag and 292 g/t Co.
- Krogstadåa: (1.38 Km2):
This target includes two prospects, approximately 1,250m from apart. Some limited bedrock sampling show grades up to 5.01% Cu; >10% Zn and up to 24.3 g/t Ag; 336ppb Au.
- Svartåtjern: (0.78 Km2):
The target of Svartåtjern consists of several mineralization occurrences in a pit suggesting previous mining. The assays at from bedrock and dumps shows up to 3.77% Cu; 0.12% Zn; 30 g/t Ag and 467 ppb Au.
- Bjørnbeken: (0.24 Km2):
Bjørnbeken target corresponds to a copper occurrence without assessment or evaluation.
Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "We stay very optimistic with target selection as the surprisingly large amount of high-grade production mines as well as the pits, dumps and bedrock assays for zinc ± copper ± lead ± silver ± gold reveals the entire property as being highly prospective. Moreover, the lack of systematic exploration for the past decades opens the potential of new discoveries using modern techniques of geological exploration".
Qualified Person
Mr. Paulo Nuno De Sa Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for Norra Metals Corp. and responsible for the review and preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Norra Metals
Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) 1KO NRRMF is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORRA METALS CORP.
Per: "Minaz Devji"
Minaz Devji, CEO and Director
Note that the estimates of tonnage and grade is not compliant with NI 43-101 standards, has not been verified by the author and is of unknown reliability; it has been provided for historical context only.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
TARGET
PROSPECT
SAMPLE TYPE
SAMPLE ID
Cu (%)
Zn (%)
Pb (%)
Co (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Au (ppb)
FONNFJELL
Fonnfjell Gruve
Bedrock
TG93.052
0.30
>9.99
0.049
9
5
75
Fonnfjell Gruve
Bedrock
TG93.053
2.41
>9.99
0.001
17
11.7
393
Fonnfjell Gruve
Bedrock
TR-9-35
0.10
>9.99
0.009
4
0.2
48
Lovlibekk
Bedrock
TG93.003
5.33
0.45
0.000
22
31.5
1960
Lovlibekk
Bedrock
TR-10-38
2.64
0.18
0.003
25
17.1
1304
Lovlibekk
Bedrock
TR-10-39
1.08
0.07
0.001
6
6.8
399
Midtstollen
Bedrock
TR-16-52
3.02
>9.99
0.001
8
7.7
235
Midtstollen
Bedrock
TR-16-53
5.57
1.40
0.002
7
15.5
205
Oytro
Bedrock
TG93.036
0.98
>9.99
0.370
13
89.5
1868
Oytro
Bedrock
TG93.040
1.74
9.66
0.003
15
27.2
203
Oytro
Bedrock
TG93.041
0.34
>9.99
0.059
6
37.6
1901
Oytro
Bedrock
TG93.042
1.05
>9.99
0.306
16
59.1
954
Oytro
Bedrock
TG93.043
1.53
9.46
0.324
11
117
2135
Oytro
Bedrock
TR-7-29
1.17
8.95
0.394
11
98
1591
Oytro
Bedrock
TR-7-31
0.03
6.46
0.031
6
40.3
1321
KROGSTADAA
Krogstadaa 2
Bedrock
HK90-129
1.31
>9.99
0.075
31
17.4
336
Krogstadaa 2
Bedrock
HK90-130
5.01
>9.99
0.008
23
57
90
Krogstadaa 2
Bedrock
HK90-131S
2.26
8.70
0.018
30
24.3
98
MANNFJELL
Gamle Mannfjell Skjerp
Bedrock
1022
4.01
0.17
0.008
221
20.9
316
Mannfjell
Dump
TG93.058
0.66
>9.99
0.123
26
18.5
380
Mannfjell
Dump
TG93.060
1.52
>9.99
0.012
14
14.6
215
Mannfjell
Dump
TG93.061
1.74
2.40
0.007
13
20.3
323
Mannfjell
Dump
TG93.063
3.34
1.60
0.030
2
66.3
1083
Mannfjell
Dump
TG93.064
1.65
9.79
0.008
38
35.4
714
Mannfjell
Dump
TR-1-3
0.36
8.28
0.043
20
26.8
2657
Mannfjell
Dump
TR-1-4
1.02
8.33
0.167
12
25.8
482
Storbekken
Bedrock
TG93.008
0.32
1.09
0.009
7
157.2
3745
LANGSUNDGRUVA
Langsundgruva
Dump
399898
2.08
3.40
0.004
47
4.6
92
Langsundgruva
Dump
399899
0.51
7.74
0.002
143
2
54
Langsundgruva
Dump
399900
0.57
8.83
0.002
153
2.7
71
Langsundgruva
Dump
399937
0.73
7.45
0.001
140
3.3
87
Langsundgruva
Dump
399938
1.47
7.30
0.001
274
3.5
50
Sagskjerpet
Dump
399927
0.40
19.28
0.007
9
4.8
53
Sagskjerpet
Bedrock
HK90-091
4.18
0.43
0.001
204
24.4
26
Sagskjerpet
Bedrock
HK90-092
2.83
0.47
0.005
120
19.2
22
Brendthaugvollen
Dump
399930
2.40
0.11
0.002
74
2.8
135
Brendthaugvollen
Dump
399931
4.71
0.28
0.003
178
6.4
85
Brendthaugvollen
Bedrock
HK90-083
6.30
0.23
0.000
229
7
66
Brendthaugvollen
Bedrock
HK90-084
3.93
0.14
0.000
109
3.7
89
Brendthaugvollen
Bedrock
HK90-087S
4.20
0.15
0.000
133
4.1
96
EBBA-VAERSVOLLEN
Knoll
Dump
399918
2.66
23.27
0.127
326
19.6
1396
Knoll
Dump
399919
1.04
25.91
0.205
215
16.7
412
Knoll
Dump
399920
0.47
23.39
0.107
230
9
174
Knoll
Dump
399921
0.15
15.96
0.106
200
9.4
29
Knoll
Bedrock
HK90-069
0.67
7.90
0.001
132
3.1
6
Knoll
Bedrock
HK90-072
0.25
10.00
0.149
111
12.5
739
Knoll nord
Bedrock
399922
0.07
25.63
15.620
36
472
137
Knoll nord
Dump
399923
0.74
22.93
0.052
63
8.1
47
Knoll nord
Bedrock
HK90-075
0.52
10.00
0.056
45
6
22
Skjerp 1
Bedrock
399915
0.91
12.18
0.174
145
10.5
71
Anna
Bedrock
399916
9.53
0.79
0.010
88
16.6
893
Anna
Bedrock
399917
9.91
0.90
0.004
101
16.9
120
Anna
Bedrock
HK90-059
1.97
6.69
0.143
104
13
114
Anna
Bedrock
HK90-061S
3.72
4.96
0.065
82
12.8
55
Anna
Bedrock
HK90-62
4.42
0.48
0.002
36
6.1
80
Anna
Bedrock
HK90-63
3.10
0.33
0.001
61
4.8
452
Duddu
Bedrock
399908
5.69
9.71
0.004
146
11.5
44
Duddu
Bedrock
399940
2.17
12.31
0.218
274
17.3
269
Duddu
Bedrock
399941
1.62
22.96
0.904
69
46
281
Duddu
Bedrock
399942
12.39
8.84
0.144
117
63.2
222
Duddu
Bedrock
HK90-053
2.84
5.92
0.120
244
27.3
615
Duddu
Bedrock
HK90-054
1.68
8.23
0.194
203
17.7
177
Duddu
Bedrock
HK90-055
5.02
2.22
0.068
167
41.5
468
Duddu
Bedrock
HK90-056
1.75
1.21
0.003
19
10.6
140
Duddu
Bedrock
HK90-058S
3.20
5.16
0.112
168
25
338
Ebba
Bedrock
399909
4.36
0.21
0.002
391
6.4
8
Ebba
Bedrock
399910
4.55
0.13
0.002
561
7.7
76
Ebba
Bedrock
399911
12.20
0.25
0.002
314
14.2
17
Ebba
Bedrock
399912
2.67
2.71
0.001
91
4.8
430
Ebba
Bedrock
399913
6.61
0.12
0.002
386
12.1
26
Ebba
Bedrock
HK90-066
2.47
0.11
0.001
383
3.2
6
Ebba
Bedrock
HK90-068S
5.44
0.27
0.000
318
7.7
28
TORSBJORK
Torsbjork Gruve
Bedrock
TR-4-17
6.60
0.61
0.002
292
30.9
242
Torsbjork Gruve
Bedrock
TR-4-21
1.82
0.29
0.002
58
7.5
30
Torsbjork Gruve
Bedrock
TR-4-22
2.06
2.58
0.024
46
9.1
25
SVARTATJERN
Svartatjern N
Dump
399975
2.76
0.12
0.003
73
10.9
162
Svartatjern N
Bedrock
HK90-051S
3.77
0.06
0.001
126
21.5
467
GILSA
Gilsa
Bedrock
399878
8.56
5.98
0.010
145
30.3
536
Gilsa
Bedrock
399880
1.02
7.49
0.021
213
3.9
337
Gilsa
Bedrock
399882
2.96
4.84
0.021
172
11.3
54
DRONNINGEN
Dronningen
Bedrock
399884
3.92
0.22
0.003
95
9
80
Dronningen
Bedrock
399887
3.70
0.10
0.002
54
85
83
Dronningen
Bedrock
HK90-026
8.87
0.31
0.000
120
17.7
285
Dronningen
Bedrock
HK90-031
3.26
0.29
0.000
15
3.8
229
Dronningen
Bedrock
HK90-032S
3.36
0.14
0.001
68
6.3
84
Dronningen NW
Bedrock
399883
2.50
0.09
0.003
14
3.2
8
Dronningen S
Bedrock
HK90-025S
2.74
0.06
0.000
19
2.7
64
Dronningen SSE
Bedrock
399888
2.65
0.62
0.125
62
11.3
162
LILLEFJELL
Peder Bendtz Skjerp
Dump
399963
1.85
0.96
0.042
198
6.2
65
Peder Bendtz Skjerp
Dump
399964
2.23
1.91
0.048
143
8.1
146
Peder Bendtz Skjerp
Dump
399965
5.19
0.02
0.003
358
6.6
181
Lillefjell
Dump
399967
1.10
17.55
0.585
232
16.3
140
Lillefjell
Dump
399971
3.92
9.84
0.096
336
13.1
434
Lillefjell
Dump
399972
5.27
5.16
0.061
233
14.7
177
Lillefjell
Dump
399973
4.39
7.62
0.097
215
17.4
266
Lillefjell
Dump
399974
6.09
5.96
0.110
410
20.1
164
Lillefjell
Bedrock
HK90-038
3.72
0.84
0.057
56
12.8
20
Lillefjell
Bedrock
HK90-041
8.01
3.36
0.152
355
29
193
Lillefjell
Bedrock
HK90-043
5.24
4.64
0.107
165
20.2
233
Lillefjell
Bedrock
HK90-044
9.90
1.23
0.051
75
34.4
2542
Lillefjell
Bedrock
HK90-046S
3.61
2.37
0.073
158
13.6
120
SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.
