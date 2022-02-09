Global $74.9 Bn Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Markets to 2030: Focus on Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Respiratory Disorders, Neurology, Metabolic Disorders, & Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Small Molecule API, Small Molecule Drug Product), by Stage Type, by Customer Type, by Therapeutic Area, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small molecule innovator CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 74.9 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted market growth. During this crisis, CDMOs are playing an important role in meeting the needs of pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and other end users. These have been working diligently towards the development of small-molecule drugs against SARS-CoV-2 since the end of 2019.



COVID-19 has caused a significant impact on the API CDMO market where China was a key performing country in contract manufacturing of APIs. In China, due to a strict government-imposed lockdown, 44 firms became non-operational and several governments chose to boycott APIs manufactured in China.

To combat this shortage, several countries have started manufacturing their own APIs. COVID-19 has changed supply chains but has also boosted the API CDMO market. With the growing demand for outsourcing by pharma companies, CDMOs are now focusing more on continuous bioprocessing and process intensification.



Small molecules continue to play an important role in the development of new treatments globally. Specialty medicines are increasingly driving the global pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developed markets with small-molecule applications accounting for over half of specialty sales.

However, the main drivers of this market are increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment, growing demand, and the rising incidence of cancer and age-related disorders.



Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Report Highlights

By product, the small molecule API segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can primarily be attributed to the high approval rate of NME small molecules during covid

The oncology therapeutic area segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Overall, the small molecule oncology pipeline is growing with 38% of small molecule therapeutic candidates in preclinical development

The clinical stage type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. CDMOs offer specialized expertise, time-saving, and cost-efficiency, which is expected to augment the segment growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to significantly cheaper manufacturing costs than North America and Europe and the presence of favorable laws

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing demand for small molecule drug

3.4.1.2 Growing demand for small molecules in the oncology segment

3.4.1.3 Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Stringent government Regulations

3.4.2.2 Compliance Issues with Outsourcing

3.5 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Small Molecule API

4.2.1 Small molecule API, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Small Molecule Drug Product

4.3.1 Small molecule drug product market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Oral solid dose

4.3.3 Semi-solid dose

4.3.4 Liquid dose

4.3.5 Others



Chapter 5 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Stage Type Segment Analysis

5.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Preclinical

5.2.1 preclinical market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Clinical

5.3.1 Clinical market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Phase I

5.3.3 Phase II

5.3.4 Phase III

5.4 Commercial



Chapter 6 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Customer Type Segment Analysis

6.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Pharmaceutical market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Small

6.2.3 Medium

6.2.4 Large

6.3 Biotechnology



Chapter 7 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis

7.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.2 Cardiovascular Disease

7.2.1 Cardiovascular diseases market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Respiratory Disorders

7.5 Neurology

7.6 Metabolic Disorders

7.7 Infectious Diseases

7.8 Others



Chapter 8 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Small Molecule Innovators CDMO: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Service benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

Lonza Group Ltd.

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Cambrex Corporation

CATALENT, INC.

Siegfried Holding AG

Recipharm AB

CordenPharma International

Boehringer Ingelheim

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Covance Inc.

